Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, similar to its predecessor, gives us a new high standard for what we can get from a superhero film. As the years have passed and the MCU has gotten more homogenous and formulaic, Sony’s approach to their own Marvel stories seems to have taken an opposite trajectory. Sony is willing to take some big chances with their projects. While the results can vary from massive successes like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse to bombs like Morbius, the Sony Marvel films just seem to leave a longer-lasting impression. Marvel Studios has become really good at making action movies, but Sony continues to prove that they’re better at taking on Marvel Comics.

Related: 'Madame Web': Emma Roberts on Getting the Call For a Marvel/Sony Movie

The MCU Feels Incredibly Repetitive

Image via Marvel

The MCU is built to be a (mostly) cohesive universe and while this works great for setting the pieces in place for giant crossover events, it also means a lot of the films can struggle to truly stand on their own. There are a handful of MCU films that stand out as great, but there are even more that are pretty unremarkable. That’s bound to happen with over 20 films in your catalog, but the longer the MCU trudges on, the more this format starts to feel like a detriment rather than an innovation. The fact that all their movies need to look visually cohesive and help set up future films has become more of a step back than anything else. The homogeneity of the MCU can get boring. The problem isn’t “superhero fatigue,” but rather it's the sameness.

The stories in the MCU have to function both as their own narratives, but also as a jumping-off point for future stories. This makes each individual film less able to stand on its own. Or, on another hand, a lot is lost between films in things like regressed character development or even the way the musical landscape of a character can be abandoned between films. Sony is working on different stories, in different universes, in different mediums, from the upcoming Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web to Tom Hardy's Venom, and it allows for much more individually memorable films.

Sony Knows How to Handle Spider-Man

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

There’s really not much that hasn’t already been said about how absolutely phenomenal the Phil Lord and Chris Miller's Spider-Verse films are. The success of these films has already had a tangible effect on the superhero movie industry and an even more obvious effect in the medium of animation. In the years since Spider-Verse, we’ve been seeing more and more studios take risks and try new things in the aftermath of one of the most visually striking and emotionally compelling superhero films we’ve ever seen. The film's own sequel, Across the Spider-Verse, is already trying to one-up itself. These films are not only lovingly animated and gorgeous to look at but also have a clear love for the source material. They put anything the MCU has to shame in their artistry alone. Sony has been Spider-Man’s keeper for a long time and even with the character back in the MCU, Sony is still proving they know how to tell these stories best.

Even before Spider-Verse became the industry-changing phenomenon that it is, Sony was already nailing their portrayal of the character. Tobey Maguire is still the definitive live-action Spider-Man for a lot of people. The Sam Raimi films have a distinct charm and tone to them. The plastic-y costumes, cheesy practical effects, and general goofiness really lent themselves to a comic book adaptation. And the films seemed to really get Spider-Man as a character (which the MCU can sometimes struggle with). Even the widely-mocked The Amazing Spider-Man movies tried some new things and gave Andrew Garfield a fun turn in the role. For all it can be criticized for, being too similar to the Raimi films is certainly not one of them. And in the realm of video games as well, Sony holds the crown for best Spider-Man games! The PS4 Spider-Man (Yuri Lowenthal) is one of the best Spider-Man stories in recent memory, and we’ve had lots to choose from. While the MCU seems to struggle to find a place for the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man in the grand scale of their stories, Sony seems to have him down pat.

'Venom' and 'Morbius' Are Bold Swings — Good!

Image via Sony Pictures

Sony is also more willing to take some chances on weirder ideas than Marvel is. Morbius (maligned as it is) is a vampire horror masquerading as a superhero flick. It made missteps and was ultimately a bit of a mess, but the willingness of Sony to take big swings, even when they miss, is something Marvel doesn’t usually allow. Of course, there are duds in the MCU, but those tend to be victims of the sameness that can hold those films back rather than become inherent disasters. Venom also takes a different approach with its harder sci-fi angle, elements of body horror, and by virtue of being an anti-hero story. It's generally just kind of a weird film. And that’s a big reason a lot of people enjoyed it. Sony makes these weird, darker superhero movies because it doesn’t worry about telling the stories in one cohesive narrative. The films really occupy their own vibes and while that wouldn’t be helpful in constructing a cinematic universe, it is useful in leaving a lasting impression on audiences.

The goal of the MCU is different from what Sony is trying to do. There’s no sprawling meta-narrative to keep track of, no Phase 6 to prepare for, and no massive event movies to bank on. The expectations we have for Sony are all over the place. But they seem to get what people want from comic book movies more than any other studio. DC finally seems to be picking up the slack with James Gunn's DCEU plans and the MCU is getting its groove back, but Sony has never had to stress its own set rhythm. That freedom has allowed them to make Marvel movies with a freedom Marvel won’t allow for itself. The films are goofy, weird, innovative, and sometimes flawed. But through their individuality, even these flaws make them more interesting. No MCU film is as life-changing as Into the Spider-Verse or as cringe-inducing as Morbius. Avoiding those extremes is a safe middle ground, and it's clearly profitable, but “safe” isn’t really something that pushes the limits of art. Sony may stumble but more often they soar, but when they do, their takes on Marvel put Marvel to shame.