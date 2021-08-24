The last time Sony planned to build a shared mythology out from Spider-Man the entire thing imploded in the aftermath of The Amazing Spider-Man 2. However, tentative plans have been in place for a while to tie all of Sony's comic book properties together, and in May of last year it was announced that the franchise would be known as the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters, or SPUMC to save time. In a move that signals what the studio's endgame is, the SPUMC has now been officially rebranded as Sony's Spider-Man Universe, so we can all expect Tom Holland's Peter Parker to cross paths with Tom Hardy's Venom eventually.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage was recently hit by another delay and won't arrive until October 15, while Spider-Man: No Way Home is penciled in for a December 17 bow, although the latter is a co-production with Kevin Feige's Marvel Studios.

The series is still only one movie old, with Ruben Fleischer's Venom the sole effort that's managed to hit cinemas so far, but Let There Be Carnage will mark the long-awaited second installment. Jared Leto's Morbius premieres on January 28 next year, with J.C. Chandor and Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Kraven the Hunter coming on January 13, 2023.

Holland's contract with Sony and Marvel expires after No Way Home, so we can pretty much guarantee at this point that the next batch of negotiations will result in the actor jumping between the MCU and Sony's Spider-Man Universe, given that his character's name is right there in the branding.

As the only one of the 'Big Five' studios that don't have an in-house streaming service, the pandemic has put Sony at a serious disadvantage compared to Disney, Warner Bros., Universal, and Paramount. The majority of the company's 2021 movies have either been delayed significantly or sold off, with Netflix alone acquiring four of them, and it's unsurprisingly a pair of Marvel blockbusters that Sony will be hedging their hopes on to save what's been an otherwise unremarkable year.

