While it doesn't look like we'll be returning to the Spider-Verse next year, Sony Pictures has built up a solid line up of titles arriving in theaters in 2025. From family-friendly entertainment, the return of some beloved franchises, and several killer slasher flicks. You can take a look below to see the movies currently on Sony's slate for 2025.

Columbia Pictures:

'Paddington in Peru'

February 14, 2025

Director: Dougal Wilson​ Cast: Hugh Bonneville, ​Emily Mortimer, ​Julie Walters, ​Jim Broadbent, ​Imelda Staunton, ​Carla Tous, ​Madeleine Harris, ​Samuel Joslin, ​with Olivia Colman, ​with Antonio Banderas, ​and Ben Whishaw

After the critical and commercial success of Paddington 2, everyone's favorite marmalade-loving bear returns in Paddington in Peru. The third installment will find Paddington (Ben Whishaw) taking the Brown family with him on a trip to Peru to visit his Aunt Lucy (Imelda Staunton). When they're told that Aunt Lucy has gone missing, Paddington and the Browns embark on their most thrilling adventure yet. Dougal Wilson takes over the directorial reigns for this installment, which will also introduce some exciting new faces to the franchise, including Academy Award winner Olivia Colman (The Favourite), Academy Award nominee Antonio Banderas (Puss in Boots: The Last Wish), and Emily Mortimer (Lars and the Real Girl).

'Karate Kid: Legends'

May 30, 2025

Director: Jonathan Entwistle Cast: Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio, Ben Wang, Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, Ming-Na Wen

Cobra Kai may be coming to a close in early 2025, but the legend of the Karate Kid will continue to live on in Karate Kid: Legends. Marking the sixth film installment, Legends will see worlds collide as Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso and Jackie Chan's Mr. Han will finally cross paths as they take on a new martial arts protégé: Li Fong (Ben Wang). Jonathan Entwistle (The End of the F***ing World) makes his feature directorial debut with the movie.

'28 Years Later'

June 20, 2025

Director: Danny Boyle Cast: Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Williams, and Ralph Fiennes, and Cillian Murphy

Academy Award winner Danny Boyle and Academy Award nominee Alex Garland are reuniting for 28 Years Later, a follow-up to 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later, and the first installment in a new trilogy of films. As the title suggests, the movie will be set nearly three decades after the start of the Rage Virus, as a group of survivors live on a small island, with only a small, highly guarded connection to the mainland. When someone leaves the island on his own mission, he realizes that the Rage Virus has mutated in new, unexpected, and unwelcome ways. Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Bullet Train), Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Academy Award nominee Ralph Fiennes (Conclave), and newcomer Alfie Williams lead the cast, which will also see the return of Academy Award winner Cillian Murphy as Jim.

'I Know What You Did Last Summer 4'

July 18, 2025

Director: Jennifer Kaytin Robinson Cast: Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers, Jonah Hauer-King, Chase Sui Wonders, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Freddie Prinze Jr

Legacy sequels have been all the rage as of late, and the slasher genre has had its fair share of them, including Halloween and Scream. Now, Sony Pictures will be resurrecting I Know What You Did Last Summer once again for a fourth installment to the franchise. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Do Revenge) will direct the movie, which will see the return of Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr as Julie James and Ray Bronson. Plot details have been kept under wraps as of now, but it is safe to assume that we will see a new group of young adults being stalked by a mysterious killer after accidentally killing somebody.

'Beneath the Storm'

August 1, 2025

Custom Image by Nimesh Perera

Director: Tommy Wirkola Cast: Phoebe Dynevor, Whitney Peak, Djimon Hounsou

It's been a while since we've seen a good old killer shark movie, and Beneath the Storm looks to deliver just what the doctor ordered. Violent Night's Tommy Wirkola directs the movie, which hails from producer and Academy Award winner Adam McKay (Don't Look Up). Not much is known about the movie outside the fact that it's about sharks and that it will star Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor.

'Anaconda'

December 25, 2025

Director: Tom Gormican Cast: Jack Black, Paul Rudd, Daniela Melchior

The 1997 creature feature Anaconda is coming back, with a twist, in Christmas 2025. The reboot will be told with a more comical and meta lens, as a group of middle-aged friends with dead-end jobs, traveling to the Amazon rainforest in an attempt to remake their favorite movie of all-time, Anaconda. Mayhem, of course, ensues. Tom Gormican (The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent) directs the horror-comedy which will star Jack Black (School of Rock) and Paul Rudd (Ant-Man).

TriStar Pictures:

'One of Them Days'

January 17, 2025

Director: Lawrence Lamont Cast: Keke Palmer, SZA, Maude Apatow, Lil Rel Howery, Janelle James, and Katt Williams

Keke Palmer (Nope) and Grammy winner and Academy Award nominee SZA are kicking off 2025 with the raunchy R-rated buddy comedy One of Them Days. The duo star as lifelong best friends and roommates Dreux and Alyssa, who are desperate for money to pay their rent after Alyssa's boyfriend spent all of their rent money investing in a moronic business scheme. Now the two besties have to spend their entire day on various misadventures to try and find ways to make money to avoid getting evicted. Lawrence Lamont makes his directorial debut with the movie.

'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey'

May 9, 2025

Close

Director: Kogonada Cast: Margot Robbie, Colin Farrell, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Lily Rabe, Jodie Turner-Smith, Billy Magnussen, Calahan Skogman, Chloe East, Sarah Gadon, Brandon Perea, Hamish Linklater, Lucy Thomas

Fresh off of two of the biggest hits of their careers, Academy Award nominee Margot Robbie (Barbie) and Academy Award nominee Colin Farrell (The Penguin) are teaming up for the fantastical romantic comedy A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. Directed by Kogonada (Columbus), the film has been described by Farrell as a love story with magical realism, where two strangers, both with a history of failed relationships, cross paths with one another, and find solace in each other's companionship. The movie will boast an all-star supporting cast that includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Lily Rabe (Presumed Innocent), and Jodie Turner-Smith (The Agency).

'Thanksgiving 2'

November 2025

Custom Image by Jefferson Chaon

Director: Eli Roth Cast: TBA

John Carver isn't done spreading holiday chaos, as Eli Roth's sleeper hit slasher film Thanksgiving is due to get a sequel in 2025. There has been no confirmation on who exactly will return, but it does seem safe to assume that the movie's final girls, Nell Verlaque and Addison Rae, will be returning.

Screen Gems:

'Heart Eyes'

February 7, 2025

Director: Josh Ruben Cast: Olivia Holt, Mason Gooding, Gigi Zumbado, Michaela Watkins, with Devon Sawa, and Jordana Brewster

Valentine's Day is in for a killer makeover in the new slasher movie Heart Eyes. Directed by Josh Ruben (Werewolves Within), the movie is set in the city of Seattle, where a masked serial killer known as the Heart Eyes Killer goes around brutally killing couples on Valentine's Day. Unfortunately, two co-coworkers (Olivia Holt, Mason Gooding) are mistaken for a romantic couple and find themselves stalked by the killer.

'Until Dawn'

April 25, 2025

Image by Zanda Rice

Director: David F. Sandberg Cast: Ella Rubin, Michael Cimino, Ji young-Yoo, Odessa A'zion, Maia Mitchell, Belmont Cameli, and Peter Stormare

David F. Sandberg (Lights Out) returns to his horror roots with the feature film adaptation of the acclaimed PS4 horror game, Until Dawn. The story finds eight young friends attempting to survive a monstrous threat while on a retreat in Blackwood Mountain. Peter Stormare is set to reprise his role from the video game as Dr. Alan J. Hill.

'Insidious 6'

August 29, 2025