Which film immediately springs to mind when thinking about Sony Pictures? Is it the iconic supernatural 80s action Ghostbusters? What about the globally known James Bond universe? Or maybe it's their classic adventures with everybody's favorite webslinger, Spider-Man? Whatever someone's personal preference, this tycoon of a motion picture company has left a huge mark on the entertainment industry, which will likely remain for the rest of time.

Sony Pictures is responsible for some of the highest-grossing movies made, both in recent years and the last three decades. But there's one specific piece of their media that, until recently, just hasn't had as much time in the spotlight compared to their live-action counterparts. Sony's animated adventures have become some of their most favored since the creation of the Spider-Verse in 2018. But it also has some brilliant additions released prior to these groundbreaking animations that deserve just as much attention. From Hotel Transylvania to Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs, these ten movies in Sony Animation's filmography are some of their best features thus far.

10 'Goosebumps' (2015)

Directed by Rob Letterman

Animation, comedy, and Jack Black? What more could anyone want? The Goosebumps franchise is one many grew up with as a big part of their childhoods. They may not be as creepy now as they were when read as a youngster, but this 2015 movie adaptation released as quite a nice surprise for many fans of the books.

It's been almost ten years since this film was released, and the horror comedy is still one of the best adaptations of beloved media in modern cinema. Goosebumps' faithfulness to its source material is a substantial aspect of its success, and the pacing and genuinely comedic aspects also helped the movie thrive after some feared it wouldn't do justice to the books. It may not have won all the awards, but to those it mattered, it will remain a worthy book-to-movie adaptation.

9 'Wish Dragon' (2021)

Directed by Chris Appelhans

Netflix's original movie, Wish Dragon, was released three years ago to positive feedback from critics and audiences. The beautifully animated tale takes viewers through modern-day Shanghai with the pink and powerful wish-granting dragon, Long (John Cho), and his inadvertent summoner, Din Song (Jimmy Wong), as they embark on a mystical adventure.

Wish Dragon is arguably lesser known than some of Sony Pictures Animation's other releases, but its emotionally driven, lighthearted, and comedic story helps stand out above the crowd. It may not be as financially successful given its direct-to-Netflix international release outside China. But this brightly colored original is one every fan of the animation genre should watch at least once in their lifetime.

8 'Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs' (2009)

Directed by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller

The idea of a weather machine created by an unsuccessful inventor that can cause the newly discovered phenomenon of food rain may sound like a bizarre notion. But for an animated family fun film, the concept surprisingly makes for an enjoyable, albeit appetite-inducing, adventure with some bubbly characters introduced along the way.

Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs is chock full of slapstick comedy, cheesy one-liners, and a plot that'll have everyone craving a cheeseburger by the end of it. The 2009 release from Sony Pictures, along with its successor following in 2013, has become one of the most memorably unique original stories from the studio's 2000s filmography. Fifteen years later, it's still just as entertaining as it was on that first watch-through.

7 'Vivo' (2021)

Directed by Kirk DeMicco

Often overlooked in the grand scheme of things but in no way less deserving of praise, the brightly colored three-year-old animated gem, Vivo, tells a beautifully written story. It's one of love and music with the songwriting talents of Lin Manuel Miranda and the minds of Peter Barsocchini and Quiara Alegría Hudes, and it shines in more ways than one.

Released on Netflix in 2021, Vivo follows the lives of the titular Kinkajou, Vivo (Miranda), the bond he shares with his lifelong owner, Andrés (Juan de Marcos González), and this Honey Bear's journey to deliver a letter of love in song to Andrés' old friend and fellow musician, Marta (Gloria Estefan). It became a visually captivating story and marked a fantastic introduction for Sony Pictures Animation's first musical addition to their filmography.

6 'Surf's Up' (2007)

Directed by Ash Brannon, Chris Buck

Surf's Up is a 2007 release that left kids and their parents praising this family fun adventure. Telling the story of a penguin by the name of Cody Maverick (Shia LaBeouf), the movie takes audiences on an impressive viewing experience with its choice of animation in the parodic style of surfing documentaries.

Set against a picturesque backdrop of sandy beaches and ocean waves, Surf's Up won people over with its unique style and gorgeous visuals. The winner of two Annie Awards, including one for its outstanding animated effects, the film became one of Sony Pictures' best, albeit somewhat underrated nowadays, animated tales to date.

5 'Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs 2' (2013)

Directed by Cody Cameron, Kris Pearn

"There's a leak in the boat!" Okay, so for anybody who's watched Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs 2, this iconic quote will come as one used in their lives on a regular basis. It's just such a cheesy comedic line that one can't help but giggle every time it's heard. But there's more to this eleven-year-old colorful sequel than just funny food puns.

The story serves as a continuation of its 2009 predecessor's catastrophic weather phenomenon. It centers on Flint Lockwood (Bill Hader) and his friends' journey to destroy the weather machine responsible for the creation of anthropomorphic edible creatures. As peculiar as it sounds, it works very well, providing an entertaining viewing experience that's chock full of both humor and colorful fun for the whole family.

4 'Arthur Christmas' (2011)

Directed by Sarah Smith

Arthur Christmas is one of those animated Christmas movies that comes around now and then and captivates its audience from very early on. Full of heart, soul, and Christmas magic, this 2011 classic festive tale has become a go-to for annual watching for many people around the world.

Beautifully animated, the story focuses on a young boy named Arthur Christmas, one of two sons of Santa Claus, who lives surrounded by the magic of Christmas every day, but he's the only one who truly believes in the meaning of the holiday. What follows is a gorgeously told story of the festive season and unique telling with an originality that really helps it stand out. It's easy to see why it's on the yearly watch list for many.

3 'Hotel Transylvania' (2012)

Directed by Genndy Tartakovsky

The Hotel Transylvania series is one with something for those of any age. They're somewhat weird and wacky, but that only results in an all-around good time when watching them.

Now consisting of four feature films, two, one upcoming television series, and three short films, this animated franchise has expanded into quite a world-building piece of media. They may have received some mixed feedback from the critics of Rotten Tomatoes, but audiences loved them for their new and comedic interpretation of Dracula and his monstrous allies.

2 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' (2018)

Directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman

As with many of the movies on this list, it's hard to believe this groundbreaking animation is nearing six years old. Released in 2018 to worldwide acclaim from both critics and audiences, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has become one of the most universally loved animated superhero movies ever made, not just from Sony.

Telling a new Spidey origin story with young New York City teenager Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) at the forefront of its adventure, Into the Spider-Verse centers on the diverse world in which a group of Spider-People from multiple dimensions united to defeat notorious Spider-Man villain Kingpin from destroying the world as they know it. It is the first movie in the soon-to-be trilogy and won numerous awards, paving the way for the franchise's success. Full of that classic comedy this web slinger's stories are known for and worldbuilding at its finest, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will remain one of Sony's best for the foreseeable future.

1 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' (2023)

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson

Five years following the success of Miles Morales' on-screen introduction came the highly anticipated next installment in the Sony Spider-Man Universe. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse expanded the world fans had grown so deeply in love with, making it much more diverse and open-minded than anyone could have expected going into the newest feature.

The introduction of hundreds of new Spider-People opened the door to endless possibilities, leaving audiences astounded at what they were witnessing and the world forming before their eyes. The breathtaking animation style, hilarious humor, emotional depth, and the continuation of arguably one of the best Spidey stories to date made for an enthralling watch from start to finish. It's still uncertain when the threequel will officially be released, but audiences can only imagine that it'll be just as good, if not better than its predecessors, as it closes out Miles Morales' story.