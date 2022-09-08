Several classic films from Sony Pictures are making their way to 4K Ultra HD in an upcoming limited edition box set that features 11 must-own movies for any collector. The Sony Pictures Classics 30th Anniversary 4K Ultra HD Collection box set will be available this fall on November 22.

The collection features an extensive catalog of 11 classic films from the studio's library, all of which come with hours of brand-new additional bonus content. The oldest movie featured in the collection is Orlando from 1992, which comes to 4K Ultra HD for the first time. The fantasy drama, starring Tilda Swinton and Billy Zane, comes with commentaries, interviews, and the film's theatrical trailer. Alongside Orlando, the box set also comes with the classic 1995 documentary, The Celluloid Closet, which contains two different audio commentaries, outtakes, interviews, and its theatrical trailer.

Ang Lee's Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon, which has previously been released on 4K Ultra HD, will also be available in the box set. While the film will not come with new additional bonus content, fans of the film will be able to revisit past features such as commentaries, deleted scenes, photo galleries, trailers, and more. The box set will also include The Devil's Backbone, one of director Guillermo del Toro's, Pedro Almodóvar's critically acclaimed film Volver, starring Penélope Cruz, and Charlie Kaufman's Synecdoche, New York, starring the late Philip Seymour Hoffman. More recent films in the set include Still Alice, starring Julianne Moore and directed by Richard Glatzer and Wash Westmoreland, and the romantic drama film Call Me By Your Name, starring Timothée Chalamet and directed by Luca Guadagnino. The list of films will come with several pieces of bonus content, such as commentaries, trailers, and behind-the-scenes featurettes.

While the films mentioned above don't feature any new bonus content, the rest of the movies in the collection do come with brand-new features. The 1995 Jean-Pierre Jeunet and Marc Caro film, The City of Lost Children, will also be featured in the box set and includes a brand-new audio commentary from Jeunet himself. Following The City of Lost Children, Run Lola Run also comes in the box set. It will consist of brand-new bonus content, such as an audio commentary with director Tom Tykwer and editor Mathilde Bonnefoy, alongside a never-before-seen making-of featurette of the film. The 1998 comedy-drama SLC Punk also arrives to 4K for the first time in the set and comes with a new featurette titled "Revisiting SLC Punk," which contains an interview with James Merendino, the film's director.

Alongside the debut of several catalog classics, the collection will also feature a 24-page booklet on the history and impact of the select films in the set. With several classic films coming to 4K Ultra HD for the first time in this collection, film geeks will be sure to look out for the Sony Pictures Classic Collection when it arrives on November 22.

Check out the official trailer for the upcoming collection below: