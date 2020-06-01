PlayStation 5 Reveal Event Delayed in Light of Nationwide Protests

Sony’s PlayStation 5 is one of the most highly anticipated new products coming out this year, promising unprecedented video game entertainment especially for those who have loved the first four PlayStation consoles. On June 4, 2020, Sony was going to have a big digital reveal event, showing off the console and several of its new games. But now, in light of nationwide protests, acts of civil disobedience, and violent escalations from police officers, PlayStation has officially announced they are postponing this June 4 reveal event.

Here are PlayStation’s words on the subject:

We have decided to postpone the PlayStation 5 event scheduled for June 4. While we understand gamers worldwide are excited to see PS5 games, we do not feel that right now is a time for celebration and for now, we want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard.

Earlier today, PlayStation also made a statement supporting the Black Lives Matter movement:

We denounce systemic racism and violence against the Black community. We will continue to work towards a future marked by empathy and inclusion and stand with our Black creators, players, employees, families, and friends. #BlackLivesMatter

No replacement date has been announced as of yet. For now, we can still chew over the stunning looking Unreal 5 engine demo running on a PlayStation 5. Plus: Watch me descend into madness trying to understand the new DualShock controller. And: Is now really the right time for a Last of Us Part II?

Check out PlayStation’s official tweets below. As a company, Collider is in staunch support of the Black Lives Matter movement. If you’re looking for ways to be activated, this is a good resource to start.