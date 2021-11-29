Spider-Man will return... in the MCU. Producer Amy Pascal, who was a key part in negotiating the game-changing collaboration between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, has confirmed that Spider-Man: No Way Home is not the last collaboration between Marvel and Sony, as Tom Holland will continue to play the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Turns out, Holland spoke too early when he said that he did not want to keep playing Spider-Man into his 30s. In an interview with Fandango, Pascal confirms there will be more Spider-Man movies in the MCU:

"This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie. We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel, it just isn't part of… we're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies."

Now, just a couple of weeks ago, Holland made it clear he was already looking at an exit strategy for playing Peter Parker, saying "If I'm playing Spider-Man after I'm 30, I've done something wrong." And it seems like Pascal does not care about those plans, because she not only confirms more Spider-Man films are in the works, but it will be an entire new trilogy.

Any fans thinking this was going to be the end for Spider-Man in the MCU, Pascal reiterates the importance of the two companies agreeing to this collaboration and their efforts to continue in the future:

"Spider-Man is always very special and different from everything else, but I think the beautiful thing is you had two big corporations that decided to work together for the good of the story and the character, and I don't think that's always the spirit that you see. Yeah, working together and helping each other make things be better is a good model."

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17.

