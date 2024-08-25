The Big Picture Not allowing the villains to be villainous in Sony's films makes them less interesting.

Showing off these characters' villainy would set Sony's superhero universe apart from others.

These characters can still become heroes, it would just be more interesting if they were villains first.

The Sony Spider-Man spin-off universe has gotten off to a roller-coaster start, to put it mildly. Despite some of the financial success that the Venom films have brought, none of the franchise’s entries have fared particularly well critically. Films like Madame Web and Morbius were so amusingly bad and unwanted that they became Internet memes, which did not result in the increased ticket sales that Sony may have hoped such an accidental marketing push would bring.

The films have largely been poorly put-together assembly line-like products, with many criticizing their bad visual effects, forgettable scripts, and confusing acting choices (see Madame Web for an example of all three of these). However, one central point at the core of why these movies fail may be in their starting premise. The Sony Marvel films like Venom and Morbius (and the upcoming Kraven the Hunter) are about characters who have famously been antagonists for a significant part of their comic book history, and these films’ lack of willingness to let the villains be villains holds them back from being truly interesting, and may exacerbate some of those aforementioned problems.

Not Letting Villains Be Villains Makes the Films Less Interesting

Image via Sony Pictures

The fact that Sony refuses to take advantage of the fact that many of these characters’ most iconic and beloved stories feature them as the antagonistic force opposite a hero (like Spider-Man) is a shame for multiple reasons. While a character like Venom has definitely shifted across the hero-villain line over the years in the comics, his status to the mainstream public is absolutely as a villain, and trying to fit him (and other similar characters) into a more generic superhero film is a detriment to the character. Of course, this also comes down simply to the quality of the writing, but the attempts to make these characters more relatable and heroic are easily the weakest parts of these films.

Related 'Madame Web' Review: Dakota Johnson Gets Trapped in Her Own 'Morbius' Sony's 'Madame Web' is an utterly tedious slog of a movie drained of fun visuals and, most pressingly, any sense of tangible humanity.

The romantic relationship side-plot in the first Venom and Morbius’ relationship with his brother in Morbius feel incredibly hollow, surface-level, and almost like a checklist item from the studio to the writers. Given that these are the only Marvel characters that Sony has the rights to anymore, it comes off as if they are trying to play it incredibly safe, and it is seemingly safer to make a simple, generic hero story as opposed to a potentially more controversial villain story. The problem is that these characters have primarily been villains, and so naturally would be more suited to those kinds of stories.

Focusing on the Villainy Would Be More Fun and Set Sony’s Universe Apart

Image via Sony Pictures

The “playing it safe” aspect of these films would be less egregious if Sony did not want them to stand out as a cool, more edgy alternative to the mainline MCU films. There is a clear desire beneath this veneer of jumbled superhero clichés that clearly shows how much these films want to embrace their characters. Between Venom biting people’s heads off and the blood-soaked trailer for the upcoming Kraven the Hunter film, there is quite obviously a knowledge of how fun comic book villains being brutal and true to their characters can be.

Embracing this fact and cranking up that style would go so far in endearing these films to the fans as an actual alternative. That “In Association with Marvel” logo card perfectly fits the discount, second fiddle feel these movies have in comparison to the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. If these films were to truly embrace the potential of their characters, they could go all out in creating a more adult, entertaining style of superhero film, almost like a mix of the Deadpool films' cartoon-ish violence with a more heavy metal, "too cool for school" aesthetic that moments of these films seem to be going for. It’s not like it’s impossible to get people on board with R-rated comic book films these days either. Between the massive successes of Deadpool and Joker, people enjoy something that deviates from the beaten path.

As the current Sony universe continues to flail aimlessly, assigning this type of direction by embracing the characters’ villainous sides could provide not only some coherence but some substantial box office returns, making it more viable as the cinematic universe that Sony so desperately wants it to be. With enough audience support as well, it is not out of the question that these characters could finally get some kind of crossover with Spider-Man, which, between the Ben Parker inclusion in Madame Web and the inexplicable Adrian Toomes cameo in Morbius, is also something that Sony is obviously angling for.

Villains Becoming Heroes is More Interesting If They’ve Been Villains First

Your browser does not support the video tag.

This entire thesis applies primarily to the first film of a super-villain, because the idea of a villain slowly becoming a hero is not at all a foreign concept, in comic books or just in general storytelling. As a matter of fact, seeing two characters who once were entangled in fierce rivalry and battle have to team-up to take on an even bigger threat is one of the most tried and true storytelling techniques in comic book history. And, as previously stated, these specific characters in the comics have absolutely flirted between being villains, heroes, and anti-heroes, in that gray area where the definition of “protagonist” doesn’t necessarily just mean “good guy” but rather can have some nuance to it.

However, the effectiveness of doing this is predicated on the fact that the audience (or the reader) has seen them be villainous in the first place. Humanizing a character that the viewer has seen do morally questionable to downright despicable things can make them some of the most interesting players in their respective stories (see Jaime Lannister in Game of Thrones, or, frankly, most characters in Game of Thrones or House of the Dragon). The larger point here is, not only would making a characters’ introduction more true to their villainous origins likely make for more fun, creative, and unique films, but it would actually set up future installments (which is something Sony is clearly very interested in) with character growth being possible. Where does a character like Michael Morbius realistically go in terms of an arc after his first film? He wasn't well-developed enough for there to be a deeper exploration of him as a person, but if he had begun as a more nefarious character, there would be a very obvious redemption story to tell in future sequels.

Ultimately, the Sony Spider-Man franchise has a myriad of problems that it needs to address if it wants to not only bounce back from being a laughingstock in the superhero field, but be well-respected alongside the big players in that genre. One of the most prominent of these problems is the twisting of major characters to fit them into a generic box when they would be better suited to embracing their villainous roots. Audiences will find out in the upcoming Kraven the Hunter and Venom: The Last Dance whether or not the problems that stem from this flawed premise have been addressed at all.

Venom is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

Venom A failed reporter is bonded to an alien entity, one of many symbiotes who have invaded Earth. But the being takes a liking to Earth and decides to protect it. Release Date September 28, 2018 Director Ruben Fleischer Cast Tom Hardy , Michelle Williams , Woody Harrelson , Jenny Slate , Riz Ahmed , Sam Medina Runtime 112

Watch on Disney+