With the release of Kraven The Hunter, the Sony Spider-Man Universe is likely done, sparking a wave of post-mortems from professional critics, casual audiences, and box office analysts. Originally envisioned as a way to expand the Spider-Man saga, Sony chose to build a franchise not around the money-making wall-crawler himself but around his supporting cast and villains, making some truly strange picks for its leads. Characters like Morbius appear to have little to do with superheroes at a glance. Meanwhile, Madame Web and Kraven's stories are both so tightly entwined with Spidey that it makes no sense to have them without him, and Venom is a strange lead when tasked with being the universe's premiere superhero rather than an antagonistic antihero. In short, the SSU never made sense from the outset and only seemed to get worse as time went on.

The result is a franchise that will be remembered for a string of hilarious box office bombs and critical appeal that peaked with a rotten 58% on Rotten Tomatoes (Venom: Let There Be Carnage achieves the dubious honor of best of the worst, apparently). While the higher end of the SSU are watchable films and even worth a revisit if enjoyed with some friends, and the franchise even has some strengths over other competitors, it is ultimately undeniable that the series never managed to resonate with audiences, a problem that extends beyond pure quality. The characters in Sony's Spider-Man Universe were created to play off of Spider-Man and thus needed to be adjusted to work on screen. Many of the adjustments Sony made were for the worse, but a few could have worked if the quality part of the equation had factored back in. While none of these protagonists resonated with audiences, some came closer than others, and there's a world where this would-be franchise might've clicked. This list will rank every protagonist in the SSU based on how engaging and interesting they are and how well of a job the actors portraying them did.

5 Madame Web (Dakota Johnson)

'Madame Web' (2024)

Cassandra Web is a paramedic in New York City who begins developing powers of precognition and telepathy when a mysterious spider man (no hyphen) begins hunting her. That's about all audiences learned about Madame Web's storyline when it was released, and it simultaneously makes the character overly complicated and bare bones. A film's protagonist is not only the character that the audiences follow for the majority of its runtime but also the one who goes through an emotional change that affects their outlook on life. In Madame Web, Dakota Johnson's Cassandra begins the film as sure, a bit snarky, and quippy with her coworkers but still a caring and devoted paramedic who is intent on saving lives. By the end of the film, she has developed powers and been physically changed via injuries but she is still that same driven protector. Never once is there a hiccup in Madame Web's runtime that is focused on the story instead of the pure plot.

In the comics, Madame Web's convoluted backstory and static nature were never a hindrance, as she played the role of wise mystic and mentor to the younger and more dynamic Spider-Man. When the web-slinger is removed from her story and replaced with three characters who are given nothing more to do than be damsels, Madame Web needs to be changed or expanded to carry an emotional arc. While Sony changes her backstory so that she is confusingly friends with Spider-Man's Uncle Ben and Mother Mary Parker, they do very little to characterize her further in any depth. Madame Web has quickly become one of the worst movies of 2024 due to its silly plot, poor acting, terrible dialogue and spotty special effects. Weirdly, however, Madame Web holds little room in the minds of her viewers. Outside of Dakota Johnson's cringey dialogue or off-camera press comments trashing the film, Madame Web is shockingly the most boring part of the movie that bears her name.

4 Sergei Kravinoff/Kraven (Aaron Taylor-Johnson)

'Kraven the Hunter' (2024)

The most recent and potentially final addition to Sony's roster of antihero outcasts is Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Sergei Kravenoff, AKA Kraven the Hunter. One of the most famous members of Spider-Man's rogues gallery, Kraven is a hulking bear of a man adorned in a skinned lion who uses his superhuman powers to hunt for sport and personal gain. In his film adaptation, Kraven is a fairly fit man adorned in a brown vest who uses a confusing set of powers to kill drug dealers and poachers. While changes certainly need to be made when adapting to screen, and Kraven the Hunter is more willing to do so than Madame Web, the wrong changes can risk losing exactly what made a character interesting, and this is the fate suffered by the film. Not helping this issue is the film's lack of Spider-Man or a character to fill that role. Kraven's rivalry with Spider-Man is one of his character's defining traits. Without the over-dramatic self-assuredness that defines the character, Kraven is left feeling like a stock, stoic, action protagonist.

As far as actors in the SSU go, Kraven The Hunter has one of the stronger lead performances by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and performers like Rusell Crowe and Ariana Debose certainly provide the leading man with a decent supporting cast to bounce off of. However, while the performances are stronger than Madame Web's, the actors in Kraven are still given shockingly little to work with. Kraven's journey in his big screen debut is a tale of revenge as he seeks to take down his hunter father's criminal empire. The resolution to this arc comes when, upon defeating the elder Kravinoff (and The Rhino, who looks like a Power Rangers villain), Kraven's brother informs him that Sergei is the same as his father and disowns him because they are both hunters. Running a criminal empire and destroying one isn't exactly equivalent, but Kraven takes it to heart and dons a lion's pelt to symbolize...something. Unlike other SSU films, Kraven the Hunter at least has an idea of a journey for its protagonist, which is a step above other SSU films.

3 Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy)

'Venom Trilogy' (2018–2024)