With Kraven the Hunter currently scrounging for scraps at the global box office, it looks like the latest miss from Sony Pictures' Spider-Man universe (or SSU) will also be its last. A franchise that has consistently scrambled to make a name for itself in Hollywood's crowded superhero landscape over the past six years, the collapse of the studio's fledgling universe represents one more failed attempt to replicate the MCU's success, which naturally begs the question of how we got here. In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, outgoing CEO Tony Vinciquerra offered his own headline-making explanation for the SSU's lackluster performance, placing the blame solely at the feet of critics who supposedly ruined any chance of Sony's spin-off films being taken seriously.

On the surface, this perspective doesn't lack evidence. The SSU is actually a unique superhero franchise to examine because of audiences' wildly varied reactions to its six installments. In the case of each release, general audiences rated Sony's Spider-Man films much higher than critics, with the Rotten Tomatoes score of Aaron Taylor-Johnson's latest film continuing this divisive streak. That said, the idea that critics alone are responsible for the SSU's shortcomings doesn't hold water, and the studio's losing streak is better explained by its flawed approach to superhero storytelling.

Critics Didn't Crucify Sony's Spider-Man Universe Because of Its Main Characters

In his remarks, Vinciquerra specifically claims that critics attacked SSU films because of their titular leads, saying as follows:

“Madame Web” underperformed in the theaters because the press just crucified it. It was not a bad film, and it did great on Netflix. For some reason, the press decided that they didn’t want us making these films out of “Kraven” and “Madame Web,” and the critics just destroyed them. They also did it with “Venom,” but the audience loved “Venom” and made “Venom” a massive hit. These are not terrible films. They were just destroyed by the critics in the press, for some reason.

Again, at first glance, these sentiments are understandable. It is more difficult to build a franchise off the backs of less recognizable names than it is to ask audiences to sit through another Spider-Man movie. The MCU's own recent struggles attest to the burden of juggling a large cast of new characters as the more successful franchise attempts to expand. Yet, difficult as this process may be, previous superhero adaptations have proven it's not impossible, and lesser-known names are certainly no excuse for lazy storytelling.

To use the MCU again as an example, the Guardians of the Galaxy were not nearly as popular as the Avengers when the film released in 2014, but James Gunn's refreshing direction and entertaining script catapulted the movie's cast into the popular zeitgeist. Gunn did something similar with DC's The Suicide Squad in 2021, forcing audiences to emotionally invest in characters as obscure as David Dastmalchian's Polka-Dot Man and Daniela Melchior's Ratcatcher, and MCU series like Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel similarly prove that more obscure names can be positively received as leads in pre-existing franchises. Therefore, Sony's lacking performance is unlikely to be the result of critics targeting their specific leads, but rather a disappointed reaction to how the studio implemented these characters in the first place.

Sony's Mishandling of Its Spin-Off Characters Led to the Collapse of Its Promising Franchise

The biggest blunder on Sony's part is not investing enough time in its leads themselves. Rewatching previous entries in the SSU is like trying to complete a puzzle using pieces from different boxes. It's a frustrating mess. From the unnecessary cameos tucked into Morbius and Madame Web to the multiverse-hopping antics of Tom Hardy's Venom, the SSU canon is largely defined by suggested plot threads that ultimately lead nowhere, and years of setup for interesting storylines with no clear payoff in sight. Even when the studio did hone in on its main character's development, such as in the first Venom movie, Sony's characterization of its lead neglected the iconic villain's dark storylines in favor of a campy, humorous portrayal that felt more entertaining than dramatically compelling.

The reason these missteps are so disheartening is that the SSU had so much potential. Following Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy in the early 2000s, Sony proved that it could make an engaging, character-driven origin story with 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man, and Vinciquerra, to his credit, is not completely wrong about the SSU, either. Sony's spin-off films are popular with audiences because they succeed as pieces of general entertainment. Essentially, these are films which are not intrinsically horrible but fall short because they generally try too hard to imitate more successful efforts at building an interconnected universe. Therefore, the real mistakes that Sony made with its now-defunct universe should serve as a roadmap for studios moving forward, as it is proof that presenting audiences with deep stories of well-rounded characters is more crucial to securing a franchise's future than it is investing in references that will never get off the ground.

Kraven the Hunter is in theaters now.

