One of the most infamous superhero cinematic universes out there (of the dozens there currently are now) is the Sony Spider-Man Universe. The franchise that began with Venom was doomed from the very start (due to poor writing) and that can be seen in the initial reactions to almost all their movies. But this reputation doesn't mean that every character in the universe is terrible.

In fact, there are some characters in the Sony Spider-Man Universe that could be considered good. Whether they're a protagonist, antagonist or side character, these characters find a way to somehow make the struggle that most likely is the movie they're in just a bit better to sit through. They can be funny, compelling and/or generally interesting. At the end of the day, they only prove that the SSMU isn't 100% bad.

10 Ben Parker

Played by Adam Scott

When most people think of Peter Parker's uncle, they think of the older man who was murdered due to the young man's irresponsibility, changing him forever and turning him into the greatest superhero of all time. With 2024's most boring film, Madame Web, taking place in the early 2000s, fans of the Spider-Man mythos got to see who Ben Parker (Adam Scott) was before he became the man to inspire the Wall-Crawler.

From the start of the movie, the writers set up Ben as an EMT alongside Cassandra Webb (Dakota Johnson). Unlike the film's protagonist, though, this career path actually fits the future uncle very well, as his primary character trait has always been responsibility and selflessness. While he may not be doing a lot in Madame Web, Ben Parker is one of the only genuinely likable characters in the film.

9 Carlton Drake

Played by Riz Ahmed

While the ignition flame to the revamped Sony Spider-Verse, Venom, didn't get great reception when it initially released, it wasn't an all-around horrible movie. One of the reasons for this is due to the villains of the film actually not being too bad. They're a bit boring, but compelling nonetheless. Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed) already has huge points for the performer helming his role, but also because he fills in the bare minimum traits needed to be a serviceable villain.

The two primary foes of Venom are written to reflect the two protagonists of the story. The human enemy to Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy), Carlton, is used to mirror his drive for success and what could happen to him if he went the same lengths in his own career. In that sense, he accomplishes his job wonderfully.

8 Adrian Toomes/Vulture

Played by Michael Keaton