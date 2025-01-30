Everyone knew that Sony's Spider-Man Universe was doomed before it even began with Venom. But, over the years, it truly would only get worse. Audiences have reached the point of practically begging Sony Pictures Entertainment to put a stop to this franchise and stop trying to make these films work, when they clearly don't.

After the failure at the box office and the reviews of Kraven the Hunter, the disdain that the general populous has for the Sony Spider-Man Universe is greater than ever. Through this cinematic universe, Sony Pictures Entertainment has produced some of the worst superhero films of all time and, with that, comes horrible characters that don't compel audiences even a little bit. Said characters are typically a big part of the failure of a lot of these movies, and some are far worse than others.

10 Cletus Kasady/Carnage

Played by Woody Harrelson

Next to Venom, one of the most popular Spider-Man villains also happens to be a symbiote—a character that many can't help but wonder why wasn't the villain of the first Venom film. So, when he was announced to be the big bad of the sequel, fans were actually kind of excited. There was definitely a chance that this serial-killer-turned-symbiote-monster could be done well in this darker universe.

However, in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Carnage (Woody Harrelson) is a far cry from any interpretation that had ever come before. While he was a careless, wild and crazy serial killer, he was missing so many traits that made the villain so iconic in the first place. His high, Joker-like laugh and craving for careless, brutal murder is gone. What's left in the sequel is a basic antagonist that, honestly, could have been any symbiote with some personality changes. Carnage has some rewatchable scenes, though.

9 Knull

Played by Andy Serkis

The primary antagonist of Venom: The Last Dance is a recent comic book villain that people fell in love with: Knull (Andy Serkis), the god of the symbiotes. However, he isn't very impressive in the movie itself, and while Sony tried to hint that the third Venom project was "just the beginning", no one seems to really care.

Despite being the main villain, Knull's presence is so absurdly weak in the movie. With how impressive and amazing he is in the comic books, he had the true potential to make the finale of this trilogy an actually awesome movie. But, not much else can be expected from this cinematic universe anymore, at this point anyway.

8 Aleksei Sytsevich/Rhino

Played by Alessandro Nivola

After his rough live-action debut at the end of The Amazing Spider-Man 2, this classic Spider-Man villain has struggled in the eyes of general audiences. When it was revealed that he would become a villain again in Kraven the Hunter, questions were raised about whether he was going to suffer another massive failure, or not.

And, unfortunately, his time in Kraven the Hunter is not great. However, he does have one thing going for him and that's the fact that his design isn't half bad. Outside of this, though, he suffers from everything else that this entry in the Sony Spider-Man universe suffers from: coming out of a horrifically bad screenplay. Rhino's filled with terrible exposition, asking people to be his partner left and right and has all-around terrible dialogue. Nothing could save this indestructible meathead from that.

7 Frances Barrison/Shriek

Played by Naomie Harris

