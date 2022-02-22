She also talks about auditioning for the role and not expecting to be cast.

With director Ruben Fleischer’s Uncharted movie now playing around the world, I recently spoke to Sophia Ali about playing Chloe Frazer in the adaptation of the popular video game franchise. As you’ve seen in the many trailers, Uncharted is a prequel to the video game series, and it’s about how a young Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) first meet and why they team up to find the lost Ferdinand Magellan fortune that could be worth five billion dollars. Uncharted also stars Tati Gabrielle as Braddock and Antonio Banderas as the ruthless Santiago Moncada, who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs to the Magellan treasure. The screenplay was written by Rafe Lee Judkins and Art Marcum & Matt Holloway, with screen story written by Judkins and Jon Hanley Rosenberg & Mark D. Walker.

During the interview, Ali talked about what surprised her about making a big Hollywood movie, how she didn’t expect to be cast, reveals which of her friends and family were the most excited she landed a role in an Uncharted movie, and more.

Watch what Sophia Ali had to say in the player above and below is a list of exactly what we talked about during the interview.

Sophia Ali

How did making her first big Hollywood movie compare to what she thought it would be?

When she auditioned for the role did she think she had any chance of booking the gig?

How she did not expect to land the job.

Which of her friends and family were the most excited she was cast in Uncharted?

Here's the synposis for Uncharted:

Street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother...but only if they can learn to work together.

