Sophia Lillis is a breakout young actress with an already-impressive resume. The Brooklyn-born 21-year-old's breakout performance in the hit 2017 remake of Stephen King's IT was just the start. Over the past six years, her star has continued to rise.

From HBO dramas to horror films to quirky coming-of-age stories, Lillis' presence adds a quietly feisty energy to everything she appears in. Often playing plucky redheaded young adults, her latest big role is Doric the tiefling druid in the highly-anticipated fantasy Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. The highs of her emerging career are all well-charted on Rotten Tomatoes.

9 'The Adults' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

Still in festival contention, indie drama The Adults is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. The film stars Michael Cera as Eric, who returns to his hometown and struggles to reconnect with his sisters, Rachel (Hannah Gross) and Maggie (Lillis). While home, he also hopes to become the best poker player around.

Early reviews for The Adults call the film "an endearing sibling drama full of cringe comedy." Lillis's performance, in particular, is described as "sprightly and nervy" by Variety.

8 'Sharp Objects' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

HBO limited series Sharp Objectsis based on the Gillian Flynn psychological thriller of the same name. Amy Adams stars as Camille, a reporter who returns to her childhood hometown to investigate the murder and disappearance of two girls. While investigating the crime, trauma resurfaces as Camille reunites with her family.

Lillis plays young Camille in flashback scenes in the eight-episode series. The dark, tense miniseries was popular and nominated for numerous Primetime Emmys in 2019.

7 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%

A dismal attempt at making the beloved tabletop RPG a big screen hit was made in 2000 with the dire Dungeons & Dragons. Now, the 2023 fantasy adventure Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves seeks to course correct with a new campaign. The film follows the adventures of the bard Elgin (Chris Pine), whose adventuring party of thieves must pull off a fantastic heist to retrieve a stolen relic.

Lillis plays party member Doric, a tiefling druid who can shapeshift into all sorts of powerful creatures. The highly-anticipated film looks to be full of captivating action, magic, and comedy.

6 'I Am Not Okay With This' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 87%

Based on a graphic novel by Charles Forsman, Netflix series I Am Not Okay With Thisis a supernatural twist on the typical coming-of-age teen series. Lillis plays Sydney, a high schooler dealing with all the typical struggles of being a teenager: family drama, figuring out her sexuality, and coming to terms with mysterious telekinetic powers she's developing.

Critics enjoyed Lillis' performance. Though a critical success, the series failed to score a second season renewal at Netflix. A cult favorite, the series did receive a nomination for the "Best Adaptation of a Comic Book/Graphic Novel" at the 2020 Harvey Awards, a major comics award.

5 'IT' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%

One of the most enduring Stephen King stories, IT was first adapted to the screen as a classic TV miniseries. In 2017, it made the jump to the big screen in a highly-anticipated big-budget adaptation. The iconic horror story follows the kids of Derry, Maine, teaming up to overcome their worst nightmares and take down the evil, child-hunting entity Pennywise the Clown (Bill Skarsgård.)

In her breakout role, Lillis plays Beverly Marsh, the lone girl in the Losers Club who proves to be one of the bravest kids. IT was a massive box office success, making $327.5 million in the United States alone, on top of being beloved by audiences and critics.

4 'Uncle Frank' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 77%

Six Feet Under's Alan Ball wrote and helmed Uncle Frank, a '70s-set LGBTQ drama starring Lillis and Paul Bettany. Lillis plays Beth, a Southern girl who goes to New York University to study with her Uncle Frank (Bettany,) a well-regarded literature professor who Beth soon finds out is a gay man happily (but secretly) living with his partner, Wally (Peter Macdissi).

The film follows Beth, Frank, and Wally as they take a road trip back to Beth and Frank's rural hometown for a family funeral, where Frank's secret threatens to unravel the family dynamic. Reviews, in general, were especially kind to Lillis, Bettany, and Macdissi. However, many critics found Ball's script melodramatic and the ending too tidy and unrealistic.

3 'Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 73%

Classic literary heroine Nancy Drew has been adapted to the screen many times before — from a cinematic Emma Roberts vehicle to a CW series. 2019's Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase is a modern riff on the girl detective starring Lillis as a spunkier incarnation of the teen sleuth. Based on one of the classic novels, Hidden Staircase follows Nancy as she investigates a haunting in town and creates a reluctant alliance with a school bully.

Critics were very positive about the movie, but audiences were a tad more lukewarm, giving the film just a 60% fresh rating. As a whole, critics seem to single out Lillis' performance as Nancy as the main draw for watching the film, considering its release not long after her breakout performance in the IT films.

2 'Gretel and Hansel' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 63%

A creepy and stylish twist on the classic fairy tale, director Oz Perkins' 2020 horror Gretel and Hanselstars Lillis as Gretel of the titular duo. In this version of the story, Gretel and her brother Hansel are cast out in the world by their mother and forced to fend for themselves.

Their discovery of a mysterious house in the woods full of food leads to chilling encounters with the guardian of the place. This fairytale adaptation was well-liked by critics, but it didn't fare as well with audiences: its audience score is a dismal 23%.

1 'IT: Chapter Two' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 62%

The novel of IT is so long that the cinematic adaptation had to be split into two terrifying movies. IT: Chapter Two jumps in time from where the first film left off, following the Derry kids 27 years later as Pennywise the Clown returns with a vengeance. Jessica Chastain plays the grown-up Beverly, but Lillis returns as young Beverly in flashback scenes.

Despite its muted critical reception being a bit lower than the first film, it still did quite well at the box office. Its US box office haul came to $211.6 million, earning $474 million worldwide.

