In February 2020, just one month before the COVID-19 pandemic upended the entertainment industry, Parasite made history at the Academy Awards. For the first time ever, a foreign language feature had taken home the Best Picture Oscar. It was a momentous event on several fronts, including the fact that South Korean cinema had been largely ignored in past Oscars ceremonies and the struggles for any foreign language titles to garner major Oscar recognition. While France’s Grand Illusion had scored a Best Picture nominee back at the 11th Academy Awards, only six foreign language titles were nominated in the Best Picture across the first 72 Oscars ceremonies.

It's only been in recent years that there's been a regular presence of non-English language titles in the Best Picture category thanks to productions like Roma and Drive My Car. For much of the history of the Academy Awards, foreign-language titles were confined to the Best International Feature category exclusively while occasionally legends like Akira Kurosawa and Federico Fellini snuck into the Best Director category. From time to time, foreign-language performances would also make their way into the world of acting nominations, though victories for such performances have been few and far between. However, there is precedent for such a feat established by the one and only Sophia Loren.

What Movie Did Sophia Loren Win an Oscar For?

Sophia Loren's historic Best Actress win came for her lead role in the 1961 Italian feature Two Women directed by Vittorio De Sica. Already famous for his work helming masterpieces like Umberto D., De Sica's work was always on the radar of arthouse connoisseurs in this era. Still, even given this filmmaker’s notoriety and the acclaimed that greeted Loren’s performance in Two Women, it’s doubtful anyone was predicting the 34th Academy Awards would feature such a historic win that blew the doors off the possibilities for foreign-language performances. Looking back on this ceremony, it's incredibly impressive Loren took home the award given that she was going up against performers like Audrey Hepburn (for Breakfast at Tiffany's) and Natalie Wood (for Splendor in the Grass) for the Best Actress award.

Additionally, Two Women was only nominated in the Best Actress category at that year's Academy Awards ceremony. There wasn't quite enough passion to get Two Women into multiple Oscars categories in that ceremony, so would there really be enough fervor to get it an Oscar win? However, Sophia Loren beat the odds and won the Best Actress Oscar. More than three decades into the history of the Academy Awards, a major breakthrough had occurred that suddenly upended the norms for what could happen in the acting categories at this show. More importantly, Loren’s victory here functioned as a harbinger for the avalanche of great international cinema that would leave a noticeable Oscars impact throughout the 1960s.

In the years that followed Loren’s win, a deluge of iconic features from Italy, Japan, France, and Algeria would all make their way into various other major Oscars categories. The 1960s were a golden era for cinema in many of these countries and that led to historic representation at the Oscars throughout the decade, culminating in the Costa-Gavras feature Z becoming only the second foreign-language film to ever secure a Best Picture Oscars nod. A shift in the global film industry was reflected in the increased representation of international cinema in the Academy Awards throughout the 1960s. In some ways, Sophia Loren’s Two Women win was an exciting preview of then-forthcoming Oscar developments like Hiroshi Teshigahara scoring a Best Director nod for his 1965 masterpiece Woman in the Dunes.

Unfortunately, Sophia Loren’s Oscar Win Didn’t Have a Lasting Impact on Hollywood

In the immediate aftermath of Loren's Oscar win, a handful of exciting foreign language performances managed to secure significant Oscar nominations, such as Ida Kamińska getting a Best Actress nod for her transfixing work in The Shop on Main Street or Liv Ullmann also getting a Best Actress nod for the Swedish movie The Emigrants. However, foreign-language films getting acting Oscar nods proved disappointingly scarce in the years that followed. It wasn’t a totally impossible occurrence, but it wasn’t something that happened every year. Worse, these nominations dried up entirely for much of the 1980s as the focus of the Oscars shifted largely toward domestic movies. That golden age of the 1960s and '70s for American recognition of international cinema was well and truly over.

It would take well over 30 years for another foreign-language performance (exempting a handful of performances delivered in American or British Sign Language) to win another acting Oscar. Interestingly, this second winner was another Italian performer, Roberto Benigni, for his work in Life is Beautiful. Since Benigni's victory, only a few foreign-language performances from films made entirely outside of the United States have managed to score nominations. Roma, for instance, secured a pair of nods for two of its most prominent performers while Isabelle Huppert's provocative work in Elle got her a Best Actress nod. Shockingly, though, only six foreign-language performances for non-U.S. movies got nominated for acting Oscars in the entire decades of the 2010s. Since Benigni, the only foreign-language acting winner at the Oscars was Marion Cotillard for her performance in the 2007 French movie La Vie en Rose.

In contrast to those six 2010s foreign-language acting nominees, there were eight such performances nominated for Oscar in the 1970s, while four performances of this type (2/3 of the amount of 2010s nominees) were up for acting Oscars in the 1960s. It's a strange phenomenon to see broken down in numbers like this, especially given that the modern form of the Academy Awards has strived to recognize more and more foreign-language films in the Best Picture category. However, none of the Parasite or Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon cast members, not to mention Drive My Car actors like Hidetoshi Nishijima, were given Oscar nominations for their remarkable on-screen work. Those snubs point to another unfortunate problem with the Oscars and the type of foreign-language performances the ceremony recognizes. Loren’s groundbreaking Oscar victory didn’t, unfortunately, also inspire the Academy to start recognizing foreign-language performances from non-white performers in a similarly recurring fashion.

Sophia Loren’s Legendary Oscar Win Made Strides, but Many Countries Are Overlooked by the Academy

Image via Titanus

The default countries that get the rare foreign-language nominations tend to be Italian and French performances delivered by white people. Famous examples of this phenomenon include Italian performances like Massimo Troisi's Best Actor nod for The Postman or Marcello Mastroianni's Best Actor nomination for A Special Day. Meanwhile, the rampant recognition for French turns has included Anouk Aimée's Best Actress nod for A Man and a Woman and Catherine Deneuve's Best Actress nomination for Indochine. The rare foreign-language performances delivered by people of color include the two nominees from Roma and Catalina Sandino Moreno's Best Actress nod for Maria Full of Grace. Rich languages associated with all kinds of cinema like Mandarin and Korean have only been connected to Oscar-nominated/winning performances for movies financed and shot in America (such films are also usually primarily told in English). Countries that deliver plenty of Oscar-worthy performances each year like India, Japan, South Korea, and so many others have never once been nominated for acting Oscars. That Two Women Oscar win was a game-changer, but only for a certain stripe of international cinema.

Ironically, Sophia Loren wasn’t around to accept her historic Oscar for Two Women. Greer Garson instead accepted the trophy for the performer. Even with Loren absent from the ceremony, there was undoubtedly a buzz of excitement immediately following this win for Two Women. The earliest days of the 1960s were already vibrating with hubbub over an assortment of foreign language movies that were challenging what cinema could look like. Perhaps this Two Women Oscar win could also upend expectations for what kind of features dominated at the Academy Awards. In the years that followed, there was certainly an uptick in Best Directing, Original, and Adapted Screenplay, and general Acting Oscar nominees for foreign language titles.

However, the Academy wasn’t able to keep that momentum of enthusiasm for foreign language performances going into the modern world. Worse, the Oscars have tended to default to recognizing just French and Italian performances, with only occasional nods to actors from other countries like Mexico and Columbia. There’s no denying the sizable significance of Two Women in its Best Actress Oscar victory, but it’s also impossible to deny that the Academy Awards failed to seize on building on the momentum of that win.