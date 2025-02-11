Although there have been many great works of fiction about World War II that have emerged since the conclusion of the conflict itself, The Book Thief almost immediately announced itself as a future classic when it hit bookshelves in 2005. Praised for its beautiful prose and frank examination of radicalism in a fascist society, The Book Thief served as a celebration of the real heroes that fought for freedom and integrity during one of the most dangerous periods in human history. The Book Thief was considered to be “unadaptable,” as the novel featured some clever framing devices and internalized moments of introspection that may have been difficult to translate to the screen. However, the adaptation of The Book Thief succeeded thanks to the tremendous breakout performance by Sophie Nélisse, before she became a more recognized star thanks to her acclaimed role on Yellowjackets.

What Is ‘The Book Thief’ About?