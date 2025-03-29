Sophie Okonedo is mesmerizing as Siuan Sanche in The Wheel of Time, commanding every scene with wisdom, power and emotional depth. The Oscar-nominee's ability to bring gravitas and complexity to every role she plays makes her one of the most compelling actresses working today, but she shines particularly in the realm of fantasy. The Wheel of Time isn’t the only series where Okonedo delivers an unforgettable performance. In Britannia, a lesser-known yet equally enthralling show, she takes on the role of Hemple, a high priestess with a hypnotic presence and a chilling hunger for power. If you’re captivated by Okonedo's commanding presence in The Wheel of Time, Britannia is the next series you need to add to your watchlist.

Who Does Sophie Okonedo Play in 'Britannia'?