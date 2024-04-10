The Big Picture Creator Mick Ford's upcoming series After the Flood follows a protagonist chasing a killer amidst the destruction due to climate change.

The trailer introduces PC Joanna Marshall (Sophie Rundle) investigating a mystery in a town hit by devastating floods, addressing themes of climate change.

Alongside Rundle, the series features a diverse cast including Nicholas Gleaves, Matt Stokoe, Lorraine Ashbourne, and Philip Glenister.

While mystery thrillers take us from the highest of the mountains to the depths of the sea to find clues or killers, there’s seldom a film or series that packs in a strong theme like climate change. Creator Mick Ford’s upcoming series After the Flood is the one which will see its protagonist chasing a killer in the backdrop of the destruction due to climate change and its impact on regular lives. To elaborate on the themes a trailer from the series has been unveiled for the Sophie Rundle-led series.

The trailer sees a town in the UK ravaged by the rains as the police is engaged in saving lives from the disaster. It introduces us to PC Joanna Marshall (Rundle), who despite being pregnant is at work to help as many people as she can. When a person is found dead, police assume that he was caught in the flood caused by the rains, however, Marshall feels something isn’t right and chases various leads. The clip does an impeccable job of elaborating on the thrilling tone of the series while establishing themes like climate change, trust issues, and being loyal to one’s duties. While it doesn’t give away much, intrigue follows as we see glimpses of several characters in conflict, and how Joanna is in the eye of the storm.

What’s ‘After the Flood’ About?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The series is set in the backdrop of a town hit by a devastating flood. When the relief efforts are going on things take a turn when an unidentified man is found dead in a lift in an underground car park. While police assume he got trapped inside when the waters rose, PC Joanna Marshall becomes obsessed with the case as the investigation unfolds. More unfortunate events follow as she chases the answers to uncover what happened to him and why. As the series unfolds, we see not only the flood threatens the townfolks, but also exposes secrets, while fortunes and reputations are at stake. Along with the themes of climate change, which the series will focus on each passing episode the series also addressed the question “How far will people go to protect themselves?”

Along with Rundle the series also cast Nicholas Gleaves as DS Phil Mackie, Matt Stokoe as Pat Holman, Lorraine Ashbourne as Molly Marshall, Tripti Tripuraneni as Deepa Das, and Philip Glenister as Jack Radcliffe. Further rounding off the cast are Anita Adam Gabay, Jonas Armstrong, Daniel Betts, Jacqueline Boatswain, Faye McKeever, and many more. Azhur Saleem directs from a script by Nina Metvier.

Currently, After the Flood has no release date. You can check out the new trailer above.