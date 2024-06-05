The Big Picture Sophie was not honest about Callum, her old flame, from Rob, indicating her dishonesty.

Sophie hid her bisexuality from Rob, hinting at her reluctance to share intimate details.

Sophie and Rob separated due to her revisiting past cheating incidents, raising questions about her motives.

When 24-year-old Sophie Sierra first appeared in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, she instantly won fans over with her gentle charm, but she may have been playing her fiancé the entire time on the reality series. As the feud grew between her and her 32-year-old husband, Rob Warne, it was easy to take her side. Rob's cocky and condescending attitude, as well as his lack of empathy, often awarded him the 90 Day Fiancé villain title. Their problems came long before filming, but their first segment showcased their relationship problems as Sophie transitioned to America. Issues started moments after she arrived, as Rob's apartment was too small and didn't impress Sophie or her mother, Claire Sierra.

They also struggled to communicate, with Rob often twisting the situation in his favor and refusing to apologize. But their problems escalated once she found out Rob was "online cheating" again. By the end of the season, the duo was married, but by the time they reappeared on the franchise spin-off 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, they had already been split up for several months. At the beginning of Season 8, the couple was living apart but still working on their marriage. A few episodes in, Sophie moved back in with Rob, but after another heated argument, she walked out for good. Most of the time, Rob was scrutinized for his behavior. However, given their sordid history on the franchise and a few lies of omission by Sophie, perhaps she wasn't as innocent as fans would've thought.

Sophie Sierra Wasn't Honest About Callum on '90 Day Fiancé'

One major hurdle the couple had to overcome was Rob’s “online cheating.” Back when Sophie was abroad, Rob was asking for nudes and sexually explicit videos of other women. Sophie decided to forgive him. She could understand her fiancé's needs while they lived in separate countries, but she made it clear that she wouldn't tolerate it again. Once the Happily Ever After? star moved to America, her insecurities resurfaced. Sophie felt inclined to check Rob's phone, which led to the discovery of more messages between her fiancé and the other women. A heartbroken and disrespected Sophie questioned Rob in the car, which can be seen from the footage she took on her phone. Again, the London native forgave him, and she started establishing more boundaries and became more restrictive with Rob. Despite Rob's complete disregard for his fiancé's feelings, the couple were married by the end of the season.

However, in Happily Ever After?, she invited an old friend over but left out a big secret: Callum was Sophie's old friend who was visiting America. While she's been “just friends” with Callum for many years, they also dated when they were younger. Sophie claimed to have no interest in Callum, but her friend didn't share the same opinion. Regardless, since they only dated in their younger teens, the relationship was short-lived—and they have only remained platonic friends since—Sophie didn't think it was worth telling Rob. However, her Happily Ever After? co-star disagreed and had a valid point. Given her insecurities with Rob and other women, it's hard to believe Sophie would be understanding of Rob being friends with an ex and hints at a major double standard. Her reluctance to tell Rob the truth was a lie of omission and a shady tactic at best.

Sophie Sierra Hid Her Sexuality and Experience

Sophie hiding the truth about Callum from Rob wasn't the only, or even the first time, she withheld information from her partner. For the better part of Season 10, Sophie had a bombshell of a secret she was keeping from Rob. The London native was bisexual. Sophie's sexual orientation was a fact that she shared with a few others and withheld this information because she was still processing her sexuality herself. Although this is another lie of omission, Sophie taking her time to open up to Rob is understandable. Not everyone is comfortable sharing their orientation right away and Sophie was right in that Rob doesn’t always accept news well, especially given his condescending personality. However, the issue didn't end there. Rob wanted clarity on how Sophie could declare herself bi, especially since he believed all women were attracted to women on some level. The back and forth caused the 90 Day Fiancé star to declare that she was sexually attracted to women, but never “dated” them. At the moment, Sophie's response seemed innocent, but upon their reappearance in Happily Ever After?, TLC viewers learned her phrasing was intentional.

In the past, Sophie hooked up with women, but she never dated a woman. This was the moment Sophie's intentions were questioned. Wanting to share intimate details about herself with her partner is expected. That's how couples build a happy and healthy relationship. But Sophie wasn't only sharing an intimate detail of her life. She was also hoping for future permission to date women in their marriage. Rob appeared willing, as long as that meant he could date as well, which was a hard pass from Sophie. This entire part of their segment was messy. Sophie hiding a part of herself was already a red flag, but now her motives were being questioned. If Sophie wanted an opportunity to explore her sexuality, then she shouldn't have been married. If she still really wanted to marry Rob and explore her sexuality, she should allow her husband to explore with others, too. There's an obvious double standard, as Sophie’s insecurity about her 90 Day Fiance American husband talking and connecting with other women causes her to lack trust and faith, but she can't acknowledge how her dating women might make Rob feel.

The Truth Behind Sophie Sierra and Rob Warne's Separation

Another huge red flag for this couple is their current relationship status. In less than a year, the married couple separated, and it was Sophie's decision. At the start of Happily Ever After? Sophie and Rob moved to Texas, but the London native had been living with her best friend Kae for several months. According to Sophie, she learned more details about Rob’s online cheating that she just couldn't accept, so she left. However, there are two primary concerns here. The first was that Sophie kept revisiting the past. Rob didn't cheat again while they were married. She just found out more details about the times he cheated before. If she had already agreed to forgive and forget, she needed to genuinely forget the situation happened and practice more forgiveness.

Instead, it seemed as though Sophie was looking for a quick way out. The problems in their first appearance stemmed from the 90 Day Fiancé star's unethical behavior. Sophie even caught Rob again before they got married, but she ultimately decided to put it past her. It's rare for a relationship to end so quickly after getting married or arriving in America. 90 Day Fiancé alums Michael Ilesanmi and Mohammed Jbali were instantly given the scammer title after leaving their wives. So for Sophie to leave Rob so quickly after getting married and not because of something new, but because of his past mistakes, just seems shady. The other concern was her relationship with Kae. The two were shown cuddling in bed and appeared to have a close relationship. Even Rob questioned if the two were in a relationship and if Sophie was receiving physical intimacy from “somewhere else.”

Overall, it's possible that Sophie was at her wit's end with the relationship. The duo were together for several years before she arrived in America, and it is unlikely that Sophie only had her eye on a green card. Given their 8-year age gap, she may have realized she has more time to explore and blossom into her true self. She also may have realized that Rob wasn't going to change and wasn't worth her time anymore. However, some of 90 Day Fiancé star's dramatic and shady escapades cannot be ignored. Between her moving out so quickly, moving in with another woman, and not being entirely honest with Rob, her reasoning for coming to America could be questioned. While Rob had some negative qualities and added to their turmoil, Sophie wasn't completely innocent either.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8 airs Sundays on TLC, at 8 PM ET. Episodes will also be available to stream the same day on Max.

