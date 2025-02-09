It takes a special kind of actress to inspire sympathy and devotion from their audience, while simultaneously invoking an uncanny-valley creepiness through their performance. Sophie Thatcher effortlessly strikes this balance in her latest film project, Companion. Directed by Drew Hancock, Companion juggles android sex bots straight out of pulpy science fiction with all the blood and guts of a horror thriller. In one of her most stand-out roles yet, Thatcher plays the titular companion, Iris. Thatcher's star power dazzles, with her deep understanding of Iris as a character, she helps the sci-fi and rom-com elements of Companion mesh with the thriller pacing and psychological horror, all while making Iris a compelling and endearing protagonist.

Sophie Thatcher Plays a Convincing Almost-Human

When Companion begins, Iris' number one concern is attending a weekend retreat with her beloved boyfriend Josh, played by Jack Quaid, and worrying about whether his friends like her. When the trip takes a gruesome turn, Josh destroys Iris' reality by dropping the bomb that she’s a robot he’s renting for…“company.” Iris has to fight not only to preserve her newfound autonomy but her life. Companion is not shy about Iris’ identity as a robot, revealing the premise in the trailer and having the twist come less than 30 minutes into the film. This quick unmasking of Iris as a companion allows the audience most of the runtime to soak up Thatcher's inspired performance. Iris has lots of little ticks that betray her identity, even before Josh fesses up to the truth.

Related 'Companion' Defies Horror Movie Norms With Brilliant CinemaScore It's at par with movies such as 'A Quiet Place: Day One' and 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.'

Iris doesn't ever feel fully human, nor does she come off as a campy sci-fi bot. Instead, Thatcher blends these two aspects of Iris to create a new, unique character. Iris can't change that she's a companion, but she does fight for self-actualization. From the very first scene, Thatcher winks at Iris' true nature. As the camera lingers on Iris' legs and feet as she strolls through a supermarket, it's impossible not to notice Thatcher's stiff, measured gait. In an interview with The Movie Podcast, director Hancock credits Thatcher with choosing an unnatural walk as a breadcrumb clue.

There are lots of little details about Thatcher's performance that sell Iris as a believable robot. When she's upset and struggling with a smile, her facial muscles twitch like she's glitching. When she cries, it's a perfect, singular tear. Despite these obviously robotic nods, Thatcher allows the very human metaphor of a toxic relationship to power her performance. Her whole face lights up when she looks at Josh, so obviously in love with him that it's heartbreaking. There is never any doubt that Iris is devoted to Josh, which makes his betrayal all the more devastating for both Iris and the audience. The viewer just wants to reach through the screen, grab Iris by the shoulders, and yell, "You can do so much better!"

How Sophie Thatcher Elevates the Horror of ‘Companion’