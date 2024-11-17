While it's wonderful that the horror genre is constantly trying out new ideas and concepts, sometimes all you need is a classic creature feature. After all, It's films like these that first put the genre on the map. Nothing scares as consistently as putting a cast of characters up against a horrific beast thirsty for their blood. It's a premise that audiences find in Rob Savage's The Boogeyman, an adaptation of the short story by Stephen King with a script from Heretic directors Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. The 2023 movie follows the Harper family reeling from not only the death of their mother and wife but also the shadowy beast that has begun to stalk their every move.

The movie's titular monster is horrifying, with small glimpses throughout showing this twisted creature's design before culminating in a shocking reveal. Still, this creature isn't the only reason The Boogeyman is worth your time. What elevates Savage's film past many straightforward creature features is the emotional heft of the Harpers' story. The Boogeyman is just as focused on the Harpers' grief as it is the titular beast, making them more than just shrieking victims — and none of it would have been possible without Sophie Thatcher. The actor delivers her role as Sadie with heartwrenching empathy that, through the exceptional acting she has become known for, makes viewers even more terrified by the impending carnage the Harper family is subjected to.

'The Boogeyman' Isn't Your Usual Stephen King Story

The Boogeyman is based on a short story by horror legend Stephen King, a man known for combining different elements and themes to create some of the most unsettling stories known to modern audiences. It follows therapist, Will Harper (Chris Messina), and his daughters, teenager Sadie and young Sawyer (Vivien Lyra Blair) as they struggle with the recent passing of their mother. Each family member has a different way of coping; while Sadie struggles to deal with her grief while acting as a substitute mom for her little sister, Will throws himself completely into his work, refusing to try and connect with his daughters' (or his own) sadness and instead focusing on that of others.

It's this focus on his job that eventually puts him into contact with the haunted Lester Billings (David Dastmalchian) who, after raving about a dark presence killing all of his children, commits suicide in the family's home — passing said presence onto them. It's a shocking punctuation to a plot that had largely been a study of family trauma up until that point, thrusting viewers into a movie filled with sadness, gore, and a jaw-dropping performance from Thatcher as she battles against a fear that many watchers know all-too-well: the threat of losing someone you love.

Sophie Thatcher Brings Vulnerability and Compassion to 'The Boogeyman'

While The Boogeyman's titular monster is the source of most of the film's terror, Thatcher — star of iconic horror projects like Yellowjackets and Woods and Beck's latest film Heretic — spotlights the too-real fear of loss. Before the creature is even alluded to, it's Sadie doing things like wearing her mom's old dress to try and feel close to her or lingering in the woman's old art room that adds gravitas to the movie. The way she silently contorts her face in each of these scenes perfectly communicates a kind of grief many watchers can relate to. Thatcher builds a real sense of familial chemistry with Messina and Blair, and it's this believable bond between them that heightens the stakes for the movie's tense finale.

It becomes even more heartbreaking when audiences see that Sadie shirks the conventions of most "moody teens" in the horror genre and is instead open with her father about what she's feeling — which makes it even harder to watch when he rebukes her attempts at connection. He not only refuses her comfort but forces Sadie into a mother role with her little sister, saddling her with an unbearable sense of responsibility as she struggles with her own heartbreak over the death of the only person who truly understood her. Thatcher embodies the complexities of these moments perfectly, striking a balance between a terrified teen who is about to fall about and the responsible older sister who has to maintain a brace face for young Sawyer.

It's through Thatcher's compelling lead performance that The Booegyamn becomes a resonant portrayal of how grief is often the true monster. It doesn't do this by heavy-handedly turning the Boogeyman into an allegory but instead perfectly balancing both the threat of this creature and the inner sorrow of loss. It's a concept that demands the most from its cast as it intertwines these two disturbing fears and spotlights the potential devastation of both. It's a concept that demands the most from its main star and, luckily for all, it found the perfect voice for its message in Thatcher.

