Fox's The Exorcist, the series that spawned from the 1973 horror film of the same name, made huge strides in prestigious horror television despite only having two seasons, running from 2016 to 2017. With constantly evolving and consistently great performances from Alfonso Hererra (Ozark, Sense8), Interview with the Vampire’s Ben Daniels, and film icon Geena Davis, you would be forgiven for not remembering all the smaller roles that pad the series. With Companion in theaters and a new season of Yellowjackets, it’s the perfect time to revisit two brief appearances by the current strongest frontrunner in the Scream Queen game, Sophie Thatcher.

Thatcher, only a young teenager while filming The Exorcist, is better than she needs to be in her brief appearances as a younger Regan MacNeil to Geena Davis’ adult portrayal for the show. Regan is, of course, the possessed child at the heart of William Friedkin's original movie and arguably all the Puzuzu-verse franchise. The character is so iconic that her original actor, Linda Blair, has had a life defined by it. Blair received a Golden Globe and an Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Regan. In short, this is no small role to fill. Making an impact in two short scenes spread over two episodes compounds that pressure. But Thatcher rises to the occasion, not simply taking up space and conveying a simple sadness at Regan’s circumstances, proving herself a consummate performer and making the role her own.

Sophie Thatcher Humanizes Regan MacNeil in 'The Exorcist' TV Show