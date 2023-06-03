Viewers may know actress Sophie Thatcher from her work on the hit Showtime series Yellowjackets where she plays the resilient and no-nonsense Natalie Scatorccio, Juliette Lewis' younger counterpart in the thriller drama series about a soccer team's experience post-plane crash in the wilderness. Or maybe you recognize her from her work in The Book of Boba Fett as supporting character Drash. The fan-favorite Yellowjacket is now stepping into the spotlight in The Boogeyman, a film adaptation of Stephen King's short story of the same name from 1973.

But the young actress has actually been exploring the horror genre for quite some time, and with The Boogeyman, has positioned herself as Hollywood's next Final Girl. So how did the Yellowjackets star go from plane crash survivor to earning the title of scream queen?

Sophie Thatcher Was Freaky Long Before 'Yellowjackets'

Image via Fox

Sophie Thatcher started her horror career off as the younger version of one of the most famous characters in the genre's history: Regan MacNeil of the 1973 classic The Exorcist. Jeremy Slater's 2016 Fox series, which starred Geena Davis, Alan Ruck, and John Cho, follows a woman who seeks help for her possessed daughter. Thatcher's first appearance in the series is as a young Regan, doing a television interview with her mother Chris (Sharon Gless), who recently wrote a book about Regan's recent possession.

Thatcher plays the role of a young survivor perfectly, looking at her mother with both nervousness and resentment for having her talk about the incident publicly on television. Having to answer the interviewer's questions and being prodded to answer by her mother after experiencing a traumatic event is written all over the face of Thatcher, who is expressive in dreading a future of forever being known as the actress' daughter who got possessed by a demon. While this was a minor role, this would ultimately lay the groundwork for Thatcher's exciting career in horror.

Sophie Thatcher Brought Big Scares to a Short Film

In 2022, Thatcher starred in the SXSW Film Festival Official Selection short film Blink alongside Alicia Coppola. The short, which was directed by Spenser Cohen and co-written by him and Anna Halberg, is about a woman who has been hospitalized after an unknown incident leaves her paralyzed. The only way Thatcher's character can communicate is through blinking. The next few minutes ooze terror as the origin of the incident as largely ambiguous, and the woman can only sit and watch it unfold.

What makes this one of Thatcher's most impressive horror performances is her portrayal of fear amidst paralysis. She is unable to make any facial expressions and can only act using her eyes. Even with a straight face, the audience knows Thatcher is experiencing unimaginable panic through her tears and darting eyes. Despite this performance of Thatcher's being only a few minutes long, it proves her talent, as well as her ability to stand out among other actors in horror.

'Yellowjackets' Gives Sophie Thatcher a Leading Role

Image via Showtime

In 2019, Thatcher started her Yellowjackets journey as the teenage version of Natalie. The critically acclaimed show follows a group of high school athletes who are forced to survive in the wilderness after a plane crash, as well as the lives of their adult counterparts. While Yellowjackets is more of a thriller than a horror series, there is no shortage of horrific moments, many of them witnessed by the audience through young Natalie's eyes. From the start of the series, Natalie has been an interesting character, as well as one of the most likable. Her character comes from a difficult background, between starting drug use at an early age and witnessing the gruesome death of her father.

Since there are two actresses playing the same character, Thatcher's younger version of the Yellowjackets character is responsible for laying the foundation for the way Natalie deals with those years of survival and how that shapes her behavior as an adult. The actress is somehow able to bring many different characteristics to the role at once. Compassion, toughness, vulnerability, and resilience are only some of the qualities that Thatcher gives Natalie. Thanks to her versatile performance, there are so many of Natalie's scenes that Thatcher made memorable, such as flashbacks to her home life, drawing the dreaded Queen of Hearts card, and moments with the younger Travis (Kevin Alves). In arguably her biggest role yet, Sophie Thatcher proves that she is a force to be reckoned with.

Thatcher Embodies the Final Girl in 'The Boogeyman'

Image by Annamaria Ward

The upcoming film The Boogeyman is based on Stephen King's short story of the same name. The feature film is built on the story, which details a man's visit to a psychiatrist after suspecting that his children were killed by the boogeyman. Thatcher plays Sadie Harper, the teenage daughter of Will (Chris Messina) and older sister to Sawyer (Vivien Lyra Blair). One of the film's most prominent themes is how kids are often more open and believing than adults, with young Sawyer being the first to notice that something is off in her family's home and Will being the last to accept it. What makes Sadie's character unique is her being in between childhood and adulthood, and Thatcher expresses that duality expertly in her most scream queen-esque role yet.

Thatcher is also able to embody the Final Girl in her most demanding role yet. While trying to grasp her younger sister's claims of a monster in her closet, she is also dealing with the loss of her mother. Balancing that out with scenes that see Sadie face an unknown monster, viewers also see the character go through the stages of grief, looking for signs from her mother from beyond the grave. Moments like these are where Thatcher shines the most. Her emotional portrayal and authentic navigation of loss help ground the supernatural story into reality. After this performance, casual viewers and horror fans alike will not be able to wait for what Thatcher does next.