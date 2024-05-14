The Big Picture Sophie Turner, Boyd Holbrook, and Simona Tabasco are set to star in the sci-fi film Cloud One.

The film follows a man who wakes up with no memory, exploring the blur between virtual and reality.

Director Goran Dukic is adapting the screenplay from the Playboy Magazine short story Windows, to be introduced at Cannes.

A trio of big names are coming together for a major science-fiction project. Sophie Turner, Boyd Holbrook, and Simona Tabasco are set to star in the upcoming sci-fi film Cloud One, according to Deadline. The film brings together three actors mostly known for television and looks to unite them in a new way on the screen, with the film being directed by Goran Dukic, best known for directing his dark comedy film Wristcutters: A Love Story in 2007.

Cloud One will take place in the near future, when a man wakes up in a room, without the recollection of who he is, or where he’s from, according to a synopsis of the film. With only a phone, a typewriter, two windows, and an application called 'The View,' the man follows a virtual memory-inducing routine, but as the days go by, the border between virtual and reality begins to blur when he falls in love with his virtual subject. No character details were revealed, but it can be assumed that Holbrook is likely portraying the man in question.

Dukic is directing Cloud One from a screenplay he adapted from the Playboy Magazine short story Windows. The film will be produced by Daniel Dubiecki and Lara Alameddine for The Allegiance Theater, with the project set to be introduced at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival. Dukic made waves with Wristcutters upon its release, and while his filmography has been slim since then, the film, starring Patrick Fugit and Shea Whigham, remains popular.

'Cloud One' Has Three Big Names

Cloud One has a trio of heavy hitters on board the project. Turner is best known for her Emmy nominated role as Sansa Stark in HBO's smash-hit series Game of Thrones. Joining the cast at just 14-years-old, Turner portrayed the fiery Stark sister through eight seasons as the show quickly became a cultural phenomenon. Since then, Turner has expanded her presence as Jean Grey in the X-Men universe. She will soon reunite with Thrones co-star Kit Harington in the film The Dreadful and will lead the Prime Video heist series Haven.

Holbrook is best known for his TV roles in Netflix's Narcos and The Sandman, and continued his action stardom in the FX series Justified: City Primeval as the criminal mastermind Clement Mansell. Recently, he has ventured into film with roles in 2023's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and the upcoming film The Bikeriders. He is set to reunite with Dial of Destiny director James Mangold for the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown. Tabasco is best known to English audiences for her role in Season 2 of HBO's The White Lotus, portraying an Italian prositute working to swindle unsuspecting men. She earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actress for the role and recently starred alongside Sydney Sweeney in the horror film Immaculate.

No release window for Cloud One has been set. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.