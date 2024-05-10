The Big Picture Sophie Turner will star in Prime Video's new thriller series Haven, featuring a heist plot.

The "Queen in the North" is about to become the "Queen of the Heists", as Sophie Turner is set to star in Prime Video's all-new thriller, Haven. Best known for her work as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones as well as Jean Grey in X-Men: Apocalypse and X-Men: Dark Phoenix, the new heist series will see Turner star as an employee of a pension fund management company, until a group of would-be mass thieves threaten her into helping them with a scheme to rob the organization. Turner has also recently starred in the true-crime drama series, The Staircase. Other projects on Sophie Turner's upcoming schedule include another true-crime story with the jewel heist film Joan and she's also set to reunite with her Game of Thrones co-star Kit Harrington for the new Gothic horror film The Dreadful.

Sophie Turner isn't the only person currently attached to twisty and tense world of Haven. Also in the cast is Archie Madekwe, who previously starred in Midsommar, Gran Turismo, and Saltburn. They'll also be joined by The Great and Bodies star Jacob Fortune-Lloyd. Madekwe will be playing the close companion of Sophie Turner's character while Fortune-Lloyd will be portraying a gambling-addicted detective trying to solve the case of this unusual heist.

Who is Making 'Haven'?

Close

Haven will serve as the screenwriting debut of novelist S.A. Nikias, who previously wrote the acclaimed crime novel series The City Blues (all under a pseudonym). The full list of directors for the new series has yet to be disclosed, but it's been confirmed that at least three episodes will be directed by Sam Miller, best known for other British shows like May I Destroy You and Luther. In addition to directing the first three episodes, Miller will also be producing Haven as well. Speaking of producing, Haven will be developed by Drama Republic - the Britain-based production company that's previously worked with Amazon and Prime Video before with productions like the Emily Blunt-starring Western, The English.

Drama Republic has also predictably partnered with Amazon MGM Studios to bring the gripping and unique criminal world of Haven to life. Amazon MGM Studios head of television Vernon Sanders expressed his excitement for the new show with the following statement:

"This attention grabbing series, written by S.A. Nikias, is a uniquely thrilling ride and serves as an ideal addition to round out our Pan-English slate implemented by Rola Bauer and her team. Haven, shepherded by the fantastic team at Drama Republic, with the wonderful Sam Miller set to direct, and starring the incredibly talented Sophie Turner, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, and Archie Madekwe has all the ingredients for a gripping, addictive, entertaining story for our global customers to enjoy."

Prime Video has not currently announced a release window for Haven at this time. Until then, you can watch Drama Republic's prior acclaimed series, The English, on Prime Video.