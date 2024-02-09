The Big Picture Sophie Turner and Kit Harington will reunite in the upcoming Gothic horror film, The Dreadful.

A reunion straight out of Westeros will take place in The Dreadful, an upcoming Gothic horror film written and directed by Natasha Kermani. According to Deadline, Sophie Turner and Kit Harington are attached to star in the project, after the pair portrayed Sansa Stark and Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, respectively. The movie will be set against the backdrop of the War of the Roses, with Turner stepping into the shoes of Anne, a solitary woman who lives with her mother-in-law on the outskirts of society. Harington will play a man from their past, changing Anne's life in unexpected ways.

The Dreadful will be produced by Luke Daniels, Patrick Muldoon and Patrick Hibler. Not many details were given about the film's plot, other than the fact that two of the most beloved stars from Game of Thrones have joined the cast of the project. Kermani previously directed Lucky and a segment of V/H/S/85. The story the filmmaker worked on when she was a part of the horror anthology was titled "TKNOGD", and it took place in a reality where a device allowed people to exist in the physical world and on a digital dimension at the same time, while its creator mocked the mythical God of Technology. Kermani will now take on The Dreadful, with Turner and Harington ready to lead the cast of her next film.

When it comes to the roles they played in Game of Thrones, Turner and Harington were a part of the successful HBO adaptation from the first episode until its finale, with their portrayals of the brave heroes defining the earlier years of their careers. Sansa Stark was forced to marry Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson) due to Westeros' unpredictable political landscape. On the other hand, Jon Snow spent most of the series away from his family, as a member of the Night's Watch. Eventually, Snow developed a romantic relationship with Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), who wanted to use her dragons to conquer the Iron Throne.

Turner and Harington's Recent Projects

After Game of Thrones came to an end, Sophie Turner took on projects which were very different from the television adaptation of George R.R. Martin's books. The actress starred as Erica in Do Revenge, a teen comedy about a couple of girls who want to get back at the people who turned them into outcasts after a series of rumors and embarrassing incidents. On the other hand, Kit Harington was seen as Dane Whitman in Eternals, the Marvel Cinematic Universe story about a group of immortal heroes who had witnessed humanity's growth since the dawn of time. Both performers are ready to deliver the best of their talent in Natasha Kermani's The Dreadful.