Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner is returning to the HBO family, as the English actress will play one of Colin Firth's daughters in HBO Max's true-crime series The Staircase.

The Staircase is based on the acclaimed docuseries of the same name, as well as various books and reports on the bizarre case. It tells the story of American novelist Michael Peterson (Firth), his sprawling North Carolina family, and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen Peterson, a corporate executive and mother/stepmother of five.

Toni Collette will play Kathleen Peterson, and the series will co-star Juliette Binoche, Rosemarie DeWitt and Parker Posey, the latter of whom will play prosecutor Freda Black. Turner will play Margaret Ratliff, one of Michael Peterson’s adopted daughters.

Image via 20th Century Fox

RELATED: 'Mare of Easttown': Who Killed Erin McMenamin? The Final Answer, Revealed

Antonio Campos (The Devil All the Time) will direct the eight-episode limited series, which he co-wrote with Maggie Cohn. The duo will also serve as executive producers and showrunners on The Staircase, which Annapurna Television is co-producing alongside HBO Max.

Campos is putting together a hell of a cast for this series, which could very well wind up being the next great crime show on HBO Max, which just saw Mare of Easttown conclude on Sunday night. I know a lot of people who enjoyed the Staircase docuseries, but I never saw it myself, so I'm excited to come to this story relatively fresh, even though I am aware of the so-called "Owl Theory."

Turner is best known for playing Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones, which directly led to her casting as Jean Grey in X-Men: Apocalypse and X-Men: Dark Phoenix. More recently, Turner starred opposite Corey Hawkins in the Quibi series Survive, and she is also voicing Princess Charlotte in HBO Max's satirical animated series The Prince. She's represented by CAA and Independent Talent Group.

KEEP READING: Sophie Turner Battle Wolves and An Avalanche in the New Trailer for Quibi’s ‘Survive’

Share Share Tweet Email

Steve Martin Reacts to Emma Stone's Viral 'Planes, Trains, and Automobiles' Monologue Emma Stone drops F-bombs on Kimmel...and Steve Martin approves.

Read Next