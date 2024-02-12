The Big Picture The "College" episode of The Sopranos changed the tone of the show, displaying the dark elements and making us question our sympathy for Tony Soprano.

The murder in "College" reveals Tony's darker nature, contrasting his likable and sympathetic side, setting the stage for future tragedies.

The episode's bold portrayal of morally problematic main characters pushed the boundaries of what was acceptable on television at the time, influencing future shows.

In the world of television, antiheroes feel commonplace, but this has not always been the case. When it originally premiered twenty-five years ago, The Sopranos already felt unprecedented, but one episode in particular served as a thesis statement for what kind of show it would become. More than anything else, the greatest highlight of "College" is the fateful chance encounter between Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) and mob informant Fabian "Febby" Petrulio (Tony Ray Rossi) that ends in the latter being murdered. The almost casual nature of the event and the tonal whiplash resulting from it not only put the darker elements of the show clearly on display, but served as a defining moment for Tony's character. For the first time, we question our sympathy for him, and we never quite view him the same way again, knowing the danger he can be to others. From here on out, there were two versions of The Sopranos: The show before and the show after.

The Jarring Nature of "College" Makes It All the More Shocking

For most of its running time, "College" feels relatively innocent and heartfelt, focusing on the daily minutia of life in the same way previous episodes have done. Even the title itself feels benign, creating a false sense of security and leading us to believe it would be nothing more than what we've already seen in terms of tone. The other subplots from "College" serve to reinforce this, from the romantic tension between Carmela (Edie Falco) and Father Phil Intintola (Paul Schulze) to the casual antics of AJ (Robert Iler) during a sleepover.

Furthermore, the dark comedy which elevates the show is also present, like when Carmela receives a voicemail from Dr. Melfi (Lorraine Bracco) and instantly assumes she is having an affair with Tony due to his untrustworthy nature. The elements of mob life do certainly loom over events, particularly when Meadow (Jaime Lynn-Sigler) openly and bluntly confronts her father about his mafia ties, but we have yet to truly confront the actual implications of what that means, and the episode feels contained. Although many other episodes can probably claim the title as the best, "College" was among the first to be such a contender and forever altered the tone for the series, thereby setting the stage for what would follow.

The two main subplots, split between Tony and Carmela, feel very natural, which means the tonal whiplash strikes even harder when an otherwise normal college trip is turned on its head. For the first time, we get a sense of the show's ability to tackle both comedy and drama at once, something that would continue for the rest of the series. The initial confrontation between Tony and Freddy, complete with the latter ambushing the latter and nearly beating him to the punch, feels just as tense as it sounds, and it never truly leaves until the deed is done. Although by no means an unexpected death, it remains far from the worst and the inevitable murder of Petrulio still feels dramatic, making the scene that follows even more unnerving. When Tony returns to Meadow and drives her home like nothing happened, it makes the murder feel like an aberration in the life of an Italian American family in suburban New Jersey. Of course, we know this is not the case, and it would be the first of many onscreen murders to follow, with Tony leaving a path of destruction and broken lives in his wake.

For the First Time, We See the Darker Side of Tony Soprano in "College"

Right from its opening scene, The Sopranos has never shied away from tackling complex issues and characterization, which is to be expected from a show about a mob boss who goes to therapy. However, this was the first time we truly received a proper glimpse of what Tony Soprano is capable of when given the opportunity. For all the times he feels unable to match the image of what popular culture would expect of a mob boss, Tony is still cunning and dangerous when necessary, with a complete disregard for human life. This obvious lack of concern would, of course, lay the groundwork for many tragedies to follow throughout the series, but the way Gandolfini balances this cold nature with an equally warm exterior is still remarkable. Even with all the cold actions he has done, Tony can still be likable and sympathetic, which makes our first exposure to his darker nature just as jarring as the episode itself. Unlike future deaths in the show, whose main shock comes from our time spent with the characters or the story changing due to real life circumstances, this event is ironically notable for its banality.

In addition to the actual murder, the aftermath and reaction to it, or lack thereof, also speaks volumes. Compared to the beginning of the episode, where she trusts her father enough to reveal her recent experimentation with amphetamines, Meadow knows something is wrong and remains privately suspicious. Just as she views her father differently from here on after, the audience never has quite the same view of Tony as they did before. The callous nature of the event serves as the first hint of his apathetic, dishonest, and impulsive nature, all of which would remain prominent in the episodes to come. Yet, in the same way that Meadow refuses to probe further when Tony remains evasive, we as viewers try not to acknowledge his behavior until the repeated pattern forces us to confront that reality over six seasons, when it finally becomes too clear for even his therapist to reconcile. From that point of view, it remains perhaps the true starting point of the show and makes it both the best episode of the first season, but a crowning moment of the show in general.

"The Sopranos" Took a Risk and It Paid Off

Although it was not the first show to portray a complex sense of morality and feature problematic major characters, few had done it until then with the blunt nature that The Sopranos did at the turn of the millennium. Witnessing a main character commit such a blatant murder in broad daylight after audiences had come to respect him was practically unheard of back in the late nineties, and it went a long way to pushing the boundaries of what we were willing to tolerate from characters on television today. Although more shows over the following decade, especially Breaking Bad and Mad Men, would come to embrace the idea of morally problematic main protagonists who are willing to resort to murder, The Sopranos did it first and possibly best. The unprecedented use of character deaths for dramatic stakes was extremely novel in an era where most departures were due to fatigue on the part of the actors themselves, and it's one of many factors that made the show truly groundbreaking. While the murder of Petrulio may not have been the most shocking death of the series from a narrative standpoint, it remains one of the strongest from the perspective of expectations, especially of the time.

The moment was shocking enough that HBO executives initially begged series creator David Chase to cut the murder, believing it would destroy any faith the audience had in Tony's character. Defiant, the showrunner stuck to his guns, countering that having Tony not finish the job after so much build-up would be even more damaging, and his intuition was proven correct, even more than he initially anticipated. Some viewers actually wrote to HBO demanding more major characters to be killed off during the show, which Chase himself despised as gratuitous. Although the complicated and turbulent nature of Tony Soprano ensures audiences will remain able to root for him, the series makes it abundantly clear that he is not someone to be idolized, even by himself, and the violence was no exception. Ignoring fan complaints, both then and now, in favor of holding firm to the story he had created, Chase also ensured that future deaths, when they did come, would remain even more devastating in their impact on the viewers.

While it may not be the best episode of the series, "College" is the most influential for the future identity of The Sopranos over the years. At the time, such immoral actions being so boldly committed by a titular character was almost unthinkable on mainstream television and the influence of it can be felt not only in the rest of the series, but other iconic shows inspired by it. By having the courage to take such a bold stance, the show cemented the creation of a flawed and complicated fascinating titular protagonist, creating the foundations needed for future great episodes to explore that new complexity in greater depth. Not only was it unprecedented in itself, but the simple high quality, in the form of a carefully balanced tone between two subplots, provided a crucial sense of confidence in a series that would get even better as the seasons came and went. The episode brilliantly and deceptively creates an unexpected and jarring sense of tonal whiplash that vanishes as soon as it appears, returning to a false atmosphere of normalcy. The cold truth, however, is that our view of Tony Soprano and the show that bears his family name was forever altered in the span of a few minutes — and the results largely speak for themselves.

