HBO's The Sopranos is a brilliant show about horrible people. No one is innocent. Almost every player is a killer or a master manipulator who makes a living through the destruction of others. If we were to take a moment to step back and ponder, with some degree of objectivity, which Sopranos' personality comes out on top in terms of how bad they are?

Honestly, the choices are endless, but there are some players, like New York's Phil Leotardo (Frank Vincent) and Richie Aprile (David Proval), who have little to no redeeming qualities and are just downright rotten to the core. From Tony's oldest sister, Janice Soprano (Aida Turturro), to the sick and twisted Ralph Cifaretto (Joe Pantoliano), these are the worst characters from The Sopranos, ranked from bad to simply pure evil.