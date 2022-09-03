There are some Funkos you just need in your life and that happens to be every single one of this new collection for the hit HBO series The Sopranos. In a first look from TV Insider, we got to see the figures for Tony, Carmela, and the crew in the iconic Funko look.

The complete collection includes two different versions of Tony Soprano, one with his fun printed shirt on and another in his robe with the ducks he loved to feed. Outside of Tony and Carmela, the Funko collection includes Christopher Moltisanti (played by Michael Imperioli), Silvio Dante (played by E Street Band member Steven Van Zandt), and Paulie in his iconic tracksuits (played by the late great Tony Sirico). Available on EntertainmentEarth.com for $11.99, you can now pre-order the collection and honestly? Who doesn't want this as a perfect little set up for all your HBO nights?

The Sopranos was a staple in many homes on Sunday nights when it aired from 1999 till 2007.The Sopranos is iconic for a reason and these Funkos being released 15 years after the show ended does show its staying power. The acclaimed series followed Tony Soprano, played by James Gandolfini, an Italian American Mobster, as he tries to balance his role as head of the Soprano mob family and his family life. The series also sees Tony in therapy to deal with the panic attacks that come from the pressures of his life. Due to its novel approach to the crime genre, its hold on pop culture has been long-lasting and influential.

We've since lost actors like Gandolfini, who brought Tony Soprano to life, and recently we lost Sirico. So to have both Paulie and Tony together in your collection? Just feels right. And honestly, if Funko wanted to release an entire line of just Edie Falco characters (or even just a line of Carmela's looks), it will still probably be a hit. With The Sopranos line, there are plenty of characters still missing from the group; there is no doubt a Funko of Drea de Matteo's Adriana La Cerva will be sold out in a heartbeat.

This is the collection you don't want to miss and yes, that duck and Tony Soprano figure is of the utmost importance to add to your collection. You must have Tony in his robe to be a true fan of The Sopranos.

Check out images of the Funko Pops below: