If you are an Italian-American, especially in the Tri-State area, you're familiar with the slang terms we sometimes use to describe our favorite foods, like “muzzadell” (mozzarella), “rigot” (ricotta) and "proshut" (prosciutto).Most famously, though, the slang term “gabagool” exploded into pop culture, thanks to the HBO hit series The Sopranos. Tony Soprano's (James Gandolfini) love for the thinly sliced cured meat, gabagool (cappicola) is probably one of the most famous details about the iconic character. However, in the series, gabagool has a deeper and much darker meaning derived from a traumatic experience in Tony's childhood.

Tony Has a Traumatic Connection to Satriale's Meat Market in 'The Sopranos' Season 3