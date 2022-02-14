The Sopranos has managed to be a show that still holds relevance to fans after multiple rewatches and a prequel movie, The Many Saints of Newark, released last year. Now, the two cast members have reunited for a new commercial to celebrate the new Chevy Silverado EV. The ad, which aired during the Super Bowl on Sunday, features Meadow driving to "Woke Up This Morning" by Alabama 3 just as her father did.

The original series followed James Gandolfini's Tony Soprano and the trials and tribulations that come with balancing family and organized crime. The opening credits of the show featured the same song from the commercial, but this time, instead of Tony driving through New Jersey, we get to see Jamie-Lynn Sigler's Meadow Soprano out for a spin — trading his iconic cigar for a lollipop. She's riding around in the new Chevy Silverado and showing the "new generation" how to drive in style, all while heading to meet her brother A.J. Soprano (Robert Iler). The two meet at a restaurant — a call back to how the series ended — and it's truly a special moment for fans of the series.

The Sopranos means a lot to fans, both old and new. I know that I watched it way too young, but it was a tradition that my Italian mother and I always lived for every Sunday night. Getting to see things like this commercial where the cast comes back together is a lot to handle emotionally since the passing of Gandolfini.

Sigler had kept quiet about her involvement in the ad. According to Variety, the only two who were on the call were Sigler and Iler. "No one knows," Sigler says in an interview. "You hear that Sopranos music, I feel like it's going to prompt everyone's head to turn immediately to the screen and try to figure out what's going on. I think that's what everybody hopes." And she was right. It's a Super Bowl commercial that gets the fan in all of us excited! Hearing that music and seeing a Soprano behind the wheel instantly brings back memories of watching the show — it's a nice nod to the series and Sopranos lovers.

You can read more about the Super Bowl commercial here and check out the full Super Bowl ad below:

The HBO series, which aired from 1999 to 2007, has experienced a resurgence in popularity over the last two years, as original fans rediscover the hit series and a new generation of viewers dive into the drama. In the original title sequence, Tony Soprano drove a 1999 Chevy Suburban from Manhattan to New Jersey. Chevy updated the widely recognized opener with modern interpretations. Notably, these include Tony’s daughter, Meadow, driving the 2024 Silverado EV. “New Generation” features updated and optimistic interpretations from the original driving scene, including Jamie-Lynn Sigler who played Meadow with a lollipop instead of Tony smoking a cigar, a happy reunion between Meadow and Robert Iler who played her brother A.J. and Meadow using the Silverado EV’s Four-Wheel Steer technology, which helps make parking maneuvers much easier.

