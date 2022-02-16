It seems like every year, the anticipation leading up to Super Bowl advertisements gets higher and higher. How many celebrities can they cram into one commercial this year? Who will be doing an ad that you wouldn’t expect? (Ahem, Larry David.) And what big movies will be debuting their trailers? But there’s something to be said for tame commercials. In fact, it’s the ones with subtle winks to the viewer that engage audiences the most. For exactly those reasons, The Sopranos Chevrolet ad hit home for both loyal fans and casual fans alike.

It didn’t throw nostalgia in your face, or force-feed the viewers a heaping helping of “Hey, remember this show?” Instead, it was a brief but powerful respite from the otherwise loud, over-the-top advertisements. And it’s because of the commercial’s realistic and grounded approach, as well as the built-in love for The Sopranos, that made viewers put down their chips and dip and pay extra attention to a car commercial.

Your ears likely perked up as soon as you heard the show’s legendary theme song, “Woke Up This Morning,” by Alabama 3. That, coupled with the modern-day shot-for-shot remake of the show’s opening sequence (which was done with the show’s original director of photography, Phil Abraham), was the most obvious homage to the beloved HBO crime drama series. But identifying the rest of the nods to the show would be up to the eagle-eyed viewer, further encouraging the audience to not only pay attention but to become part of David Chase’s The Sopranos universe. Fans don’t always need their hands to be held, and this commercial proves that exact notion.

The star of the ad is actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler who played Meadow, the daughter of Tony (James Gandolfini) and Carmela Soprano (Edie Falco) on the hit show. In the ad, she drives on the exact route on the New Jersey turnpike that Tony does in the opening theme, passing the now-updated, real-life locations featured in the show. There were plenty of splendid subtle winks and gestures that are sure to elicit smirks from viewers. Sigler has a lollipop casually drooping from her mouth, just as Gandolfini has a cigar, the camera lingers on her bracelet, just as it does on his, and we catch a glimpse of her through the rearview mirror, just to name a few.

The most satisfying part of this advertisement is the absurd amount of closure it gives viewers who are still reeling decades after that infamous The Sopranos series finale scene. What happened when the screen went black? Well, if we’re going by the commercial, it’s clear that Meadow and her brother A.J. (Robert Iler) have maintained a close bond. After Meadow street parks with unimaginable ease (she’s had plenty of time to practice), she and A.J. give each other a warm hug before they do what the family did best: eat.

Adding to this commercial’s organic feel is the fact that Tony Soprano drove a Chevrolet in the series, making the overall point of the commercial not overt product placement, but rather a cherry on top of a delicious Holsten’s sundae. The commercial doesn’t exploit classic characters in the fictional world we know and love for the sake of a product. (Heck, Sigler and Iler don’t even speak to each other in it.) Rather, it’s an unexpected family reunion that immediately brings us back to our old Sunday night television routine, making us want to rewatch The Sopranos right from the beginning. It’s simple, it’s emotional, and most importantly, it’s done right.

Of course, there’s something to be said for the more stereotypical, high-energy, cameo-filled ads that are the usual Super Bowl spot suspects. It’s exciting to see celebrities together that usually aren’t! (Exhibit A: Salma Hayek and Arnold Schwarzenegger.) But there’s nothing better than seeing A.J. and Meadow hug it out and head to dinner. Hopefully, they had an onion ring for Tony.

