The Big Picture In making Sorry/Not Sorry, the creators faced trust issues with victims but gained momentum through specific dates and patterns.

The documentary highlights how humor played a role in facing the challenging situation.

Despite initial backlash, Louis C.K. saw a career resurgence within a year after admitting guilt.

New York Times reporters Melena Ryzik and Cara Buckley had a difficult path to pave when they, along with their peer Jodi Kantor, picked up their pens and got to work investigating a string of sexual misconduct claims against famed comedian Louis C.K. In a Collider exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming documentary, Sorry/Not Sorry, viewers will hear from the two reporters as they break down the hurdles they faced when trying to build a solid stack of evidence.

As is the case in any sort of situation when a victim has the potential of losing everything should they come forward with their story, Buckley says the team had a difficult time earning the trust of hesitant victims - especially when they were unable to share the names of the others who had stepped forward. With years upon years of allegations against C.K., Ryzik admitted the task seemed rather daunting at first but became easier when they zoomed in on specific sets of dates. After a few of the victims agreed to go on record, more followed suit, and the timelines and patterns started to come together. The sneak peek ends on a cliffhanger, teasing the confrontation between the trio of reporters and C.K.

One thing that’s made evident in this exclusive look into Sorry/Not Sorry is how the women - both victims and the ones pursuing the truth - were able (or maybe more so forced) to face the situation with humor. Not only does Ryzik recall a moment of clarity for her in a comedic way during the sneak peek, but comedian Jen Kirkman also appears in the teaser and shares part of her story with a humorous edge. Judging by the two-minute preview, we can expect the film’s other interviews with Kirkman’s fellow whistleblowers, Abby Schachner and Megan Koester, as well as others close to the case, including Michael Ian Black, Michael Schur, Aida Rodriguez, Andy Kindler, Noam Dworman, and Wesley Morris.

How Does The Story Play Out?

Spoiler alert - for anyone not fully aware of what happened after the allegations against C.K. came to light, it’s sadly just what you think it would be. The comedian faced the music and admitted to his wrongdoings, saying, “these stories are true,” and with that, his career was over...just kidding. At first, C.K.’s fandom and the networks that he worked with turned their backs on him, but most would be back within less than a year, giving the comedian plenty of safe spaces to perform to this day.

You can catch Sorry/Not Sorry in cinemas and on digital platforms on July 12 and check out our exclusive sneak peek above.

