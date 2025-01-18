Rarely does a movie feel so otherworldly and yet so grounded, but that is a feat pulled off by Sorry to Bother You. The absurdist dark comedy critiques capitalism in the most surrealist manner. Directed by Boots Riley, it remains one of the stand-out debuts of the 2010s due to its unique tone and bold storytelling. It seamlessly blends the familiar mundanity of capitalism with artificially dystopian norms and values. Through this, it manages to create biting satire and ask ethical questions of its audience. Even the title offers two separate readings, one relating to the call center setting and the other centering on Riley’s feeling of being an inconvenience when you tell someone “something different from how you view the world.” It was underappreciated upon its initial release, but it is finally available for a new wave of viewers on Hulu.

What is ‘Sorry to Bother You’ About?