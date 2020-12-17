Pixar’s Soul is out on December 25th and it’s absolutely wonderful. It’s the story of Joe Gardner (Jamie Foxx), a middle school band teacher who, on the eve of his big break with an esteemed jazz band, falls down an empty manhole cover and winds up in the Great Beyond. That’s where he teams with a soul named 22 (Tina Fey) in a desperate bid to get return to his body. It’s full of the kind of high concept shenanigans and heart-tugging moments you’d expect from a Pixar movie directed by the great Pete Docter (whose previous films include Up and Inside Out) and it’s the perfect thing to watch with the family on Christmas Day (it was #1 on our list of the best Disney+ movies of 2020).

Recently we got a chance to chat with the cast of the movie – including Foxx, Fey, Felicia Rashad, Angela Bassett and Questlove – and had to ask them what their favorite Pixar movie was.

Watch the clip below and be sure to come back; we’ll have plenty of Soul coverage ahead of its big debut on Disney+.

Image via Disney•Pixar

