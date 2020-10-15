Pixar’s ‘Soul’ Gets A Jaw-Dropping New Trailer, Plus Additional Voice Cast Announced

Yesterday news broke that Soul, the latest computer-generated wonder from Pixar Animation Studios, would be forgoing traditional theatrical exhibition and instead premiere on Disney+, the company’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform. While, yes, this is a bummer (we were looking forward to hearing Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’ glittery score pouring out of giant speakers), it’s just nice knowing that the movie is on its way and will be here soon – on Christmas Day, no less. And, if for some reason you weren’t already wildly stoked, there’s a new trailer to get you properly jazzed.

This new trailer gives a better look at the storyline for the Pete Docter film, as middle school music teacher Joe (Jamie Foxx) dreams of becoming a jazz musician. Of course, those dreams are cut short when he falls down a manhole cover and winds up in The Great Before, where he meets 22 (Tina Fey) a soul who has no interest in the human world. Together they go on a mission to get Joe’s body back and fulfill each of their dreams.

Along with the trailer, Disney and Pixar have revealed the full voice cast of the movie, which we now know includes Graham Norton, Rachel House, Alice Braga, Richard Ayoade and June Squibb. So, yes, this cast is absolutely incredible and only adds to our excitement.

Full of the kind of imaginative world-building you expect from Pixar, Docter, and his incredible crew, Soul will be very much worth the wait when it hits on Christmas Day on Disney+. You’ll want to hug the family tight with this one. And if you need something to do while you wait for Soul’s big Disney+ debut, you can check out our rundown of the first 40 minutes and our chat with director Pete Docter, co-director Kemp Powers and producer Dana Murray.