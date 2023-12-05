The Big Picture Soul, Luca, and Turning Red, previously released on Disney+, will finally hit the big screen, allowing audiences to experience these stories as intended.

Soul, Luca and Turning Red will finally get their opportunity of shining on the big screen, after the films were released on Disney+ due to how the pandemic changed the entertainment industry. The movies will be launched in anticipation of Pixar's next adventure, Inside Out 2, which is set to debut in theaters next summer. For the first time since they were shared with the public for the first time, audiences will have the opportunity of experiencing these stories as they were planned to be consumed, before unforeseen events led them down a different path.

Soul will arrive on the big screen on January 12, 2024, more than three years after it premiered on Disney+. The animated feature directed by Pete Docter follows Joe Gardner (Jamie Foxx), a jazz musician who has forgotten to take some time every once in a while to appreciate the good things that surround him. After a near-death experience sends him to the hospital, his soul meets 22 (Tina Fey), a spirit who's been stuck without a purpose for a large amount of time. Their story was the first Pixar film launched during the pandemic, paving the way for two more movies before the brand could return to theaters.

Turning Red will premiere in theaters on February 9, bringing Mei's (Rosalie Chiang) larger-than-life story to the big screen for the first time. While Disney titles such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and West Side Story already premiered in theaters around the same time, the company still decided to send Turning Red to their streaming platform, probably motivated by the success Encanto produced on Disney+ after a disappointing theatrical run. But Mei and her friends will finally be able to sing their favorite 4*Town hits on the biggest screens available.

Luca Returns to the Ocean

After being launched on Disney+ more than two years ago, Luca will be coming to theaters on March 22, 2024. The release window was previously occupied by Elio, an upcoming Pixar film now set to release in 2025, and the live-action adaptation of Snow White. Both projects were delayed due to the strikes that took a hold of the industry earlier this year, with Disney making good use of the available space by releasing three Pixar adventures in theaters for the first time. In 2024, Joe, Mei and Luca's (Jacob Tremblay) journeys will be seen the way they were originally intended to.

You can check out the trailer for the premiere of Soul, Turning Red and Luca in theaters below: