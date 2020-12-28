One of the biggest, most touching elements of Pixar’s magnificent new film Soul (now on Disney+) is the idea of someone you admire taking a chance on you and encouraging the creativity you sometimes doubt inside of yourself. It occurs a few times during the course of the film, and in an effort to avoid spoilers, we won’t go into specifics. But it was enough to ask the cast of Soul – Questlove, Phylicia Rashad, Angela Bassett – about the people who inspired and encouraged them to follow their dreams. (We previously quizzed them on their favorite Pixar film.)

You can check out what these talented performers had to say about their mentors in the video below.

Soul is now available to stream on Disney+. For more, check out some truly beautiful production artwork and be sure to check out our interview with the directors behind the new Pixar movie.

Here's the official synopsis for Soul:

What is it that makes you...YOU? Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new feature film “Soul” introduces Joe Gardner (voice of Jamie Foxx) – a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth. Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a precocious soul, 22 (voice of Tina Fey), who has never understood the appeal of the human experience. As Joe desperately tries to show 22 what’s great about living, he may just discover the answers to some of life’s most important questions.Directed by Academy Award® winner Pete Docter (“Inside Out,” “Up”), co-directed by Kemp Powers (“One Night in Miami”) and produced by Academy Award nominee Dana Murray, p.g.a. (Pixar short “Lou”), Disney and Pixar’s “Soul” will be available exclusively on Disney+ (where Disney+ is available) beginning Dec. 25, 2020.

Image via Disney/Pixar

