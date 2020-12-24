Pixar’s latest masterpiece Soul has some major star power. Jamie Foxx stars as Joe Gardner, a middle school band teacher who dreams of playing in a jazz quartet and who, on the eve of his big break, falls down an open manhole and winds up in the Great Beyond. That’s where he meets 22, played by Tina Fey, a spritely soul who isn’t ready to travel to Earth yet. Together, they make a desperate bid to travel from the ethereal soul realms to Earth to return Joe to his body. Of course, this being a Pixar movie (and one directed by Pete Docter, the filmmaker behind Up and Inside Out, no less), there are all sorts of wacky complications and comic predicaments.

It was a blast to get to chat with Foxx and Fey (how is this her first Pixar movie?) about the process of working with Pixar (earlier we had quizzed them on their favorite Pixar movie) and whether or not it is as magical as everyone makes it out to be. Plus Foxx discusses what it was like for him being the first Black lead of a Pixar animated feature. It’s a wonderful, lively chat, which you can watch above and see beautiful images from the movie.

Image via Disney•Pixar

Soul is available on Disney+ Christmas Day.

