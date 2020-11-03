Pixar’s ‘Soul’ To Have 2 Soundtrack Albums Featuring Jon Batiste and Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Soul, the latest Pixar movie that is sure to leave us all utterly devastated, is coming to Disney+ on Christmas Day, but Walt Disney Records is putting out two separate soundtrack albums ahead of the film’s release. One album will feature the original score by Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, while the other will feature jazz compositions and arrangements by Jon Batiste.

Soul follows a middle school music teacher named Joe Gardner (Jamie Foxx) with a lifelong dream of performing jazz onstage in front of an audience. But he accidentally falls down a manhole cover and dies before getting his chance, and must navigate the afterlife back to his body on earth before it’s too late. The film is absolutely loaded with music, so it makes sense that Disney would need two whole albums to contain it all.

Reznor & Ross have done a number of memorable scores in recent years, frequently collaborating with David Fincher on films like Gone Girl, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, and The Social Network, the latter of which earned the duo an Oscar for Best Original Score. Batiste is perhaps best known as the bandleader on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, releasing a Grammy-nominated album in 2019 and serving as Co-Artistic Director of the National Jazz Museum in Harlem. In addition to writing music for Soul, Batiste acted as a cultural consultant on the film.

Currently, vinyl editions of both soundtracks are available for pre-order on Amazon, with a street date of December 17, 2020. You can click here to snag the score by Reznor & Ross, and click here to pick up the jazz compositions by Batiste. Soul begins streaming on Disney+ December 25. If you’re into the music of Reznor and Ross, click here to watch the trailer for Mank, their latest collaboration with Fincher.