Directed by Pixar veteran editor Kevin Nolting, the original short 22 vs. Earth is set before the events of Soul and explores why the cynical 22 (voiced by Tina Fey) is such a skeptical soul who doesn’t want to make the trip to Earth. Defying the rules of The Great Before, 22 enlists five other new souls on her mission of rebellion, only to learn that life will never turn out quite how you expect it.

During a virtual junket to talk about the new short, Nolting shared how it all came about, stepping in to direct, what he learned from the experience, what makes 22 a relatable character, how he ended up at Pixar, his background in live-action, and what he enjoyed about working with Tina Fey.

COLLIDER: You were an editor on Soul and made the leap to directing for 22 vs. Earth. How did that happen? At what point during the making of Soul did this whole thing come about?

KEVIN NOLTING: It came about in February of 2020, and the movie, at that time, was gonna be released in June of 2020. That’s about the time we often do these shorts. They used to be a DVD extra. We would do these shorts and put them on the DVD attached to the feature, if we had a good idea. Some movies do it, and some don’t. So, the conversation started around January of 2020, and I eventually got involved in February of 2020. Honestly, usually the director of the short has a story. In our case, Kristen Lester, the head of story, had just directed Purl and she was going off to develop another movie, so I just happened to be in the right place at the right time.

What is your reaction when something like that becomes a possibility? Was directing something that you had even thought about?

NOLTING: Oh, I thought about it and I was happy to do it. I didn’t go to them and clamor to direct all the time. For me, it just feels like a natural extension of what I do. It was a great challenge for somebody who has been editing for as long as I have. To try, in this relatively safe situation, where we have characters and we have a world already established, and I have Pete Docter helping me along, I couldn’t ask for a more ideal situation.

What did you learn from your experience as a director on this?

NOLTING: I learned to be less judgmental of material that comes my way. I made it a point of not editing myself. I had an editor. I wanted to learn how to direct, if I was gonna direct, so that meant not editing it myself. It would have been pretty easy for me to just edit the movie myself, but I’m not sure how much about directing I would’ve learned. I wouldn’t have been able to focus on all the other aspects of it.

Are you now looking to do more directing, either on more shorts or on a full-length feature?

NOLTING: For me, if anything, it would be shorts. I would love to direct, but I’m also thinking about editing. I’m going to be editing again at Pixar. I like both.

Do you think having the experience as a director will change the way you do anything as an editor, or do they feel very separate?

NOLTING: They feel pretty separate, but I’m a lot more sympathetic to the director’s plight. I’ve always worked closely with directors and I know how hard that job is. It wasn’t like I needed to learn that, but it does make you a little more sympathetic to the sheer amount of questions. There are a number of questions that you have to answer on a given day, and decisions. I think I make a lot of decisions as an editor, but ultimately, I have a director who can take my decisions and change them, if they like. That’s a director. You’re the last decider.

As you were working on Soul, how did you find yourself most connecting to the story and the world, and what do you think it is about 22, specifically, that stands out as a character?

NOLTING: There are a lot of us in this world who, like 22, aren’t sure about their place in it or what their purpose is. From a young age, Pete Docter knew he had this passion to do this thing. For me, I’m at a certain point in my age now where I can look back on the past and say, “Oh, yeah, all of those decisions led to this.” But when I was just looking at the road ahead, I had no idea where it was gonna go and I didn’t really have any direction. In retrospect, there was a direction, I just didn’t know it. I think 22 is that kind of person, where they don’t know what they wanna do. Later in life, they’ll look back and go, “Oh, yeah, there was a path there.”

What was your path to Pixar? Was that a specific goal that you had, or was that more of an unexpected turn for you?

NOLTING: It was unexpected. My whole has been a string of lucky breaks. I was working in L.A. I was working in live-action features as an assistant editor and as an editor sometimes, and I was ready for a change. I was actually working on Shanghai Noon on the Disney lot, I walked to the commissary to eat and I realized I forgot something, so I went back to the cutting room and [someone] who I had worked with in L.A. called out of the blue. I hadn’t heard from him in years, but I happened to walk back in my cutting room and he said, “Pixar is looking for somebody in editing.” I happened to get this phone call and I thought, “I’ll try this.”

What’s it been like to take on more responsibility at Pixar, going from second film editor to working your way up to editor? Was that something that you felt completely ready for at the time, or did you feel like you were learning on the job throughout the time you’ve been doing this?

NOLTING: I had a slow enough trajectory that I felt ready. That’s another part of my personal story. There were times when I felt very impatient. I wanted to do this, or I wanted to do that. But now, looking back on it, all of that apprenticeship serves you so well when you finally get the job that you’re going for. So, I think a little patience is good. I’m totally happy with the way things unfolded, as it turns out.

Was there anything from your time working in live-action that has translated and carried over into animation, or does it feel like you had to learn your profession and your craft all over again?

NOLTING: The fundamentals of editing is the same in both. We’re dealing with rhythm and tone and especially performance. Both live-action and animation editors craft a character’s performance from the acting, so that part of it is fundamentally the same. The specifics of it are completely different and that’s a learning curve. For anybody coming from live-action to animation, there’s a pretty big learning curve, as far as the specific elements of cutting storyboards and cutting layout. The whole production process is completely inverted because in live-action, you write the scene, you block the scene, you shoot the scene, and you edit the scene. In animation, you write and edit at the same time, and then you block, you shoot the scene, you act the scene, and you light it at the very end. It couldn’t be more opposite in the details, but fundamentally it is the same job.

Are there aspects of editing for animation that you find yourself most enjoying?

NOLTING: I really love it when we get past the storyboarding stage and get into production and start working with the camera department. From that, that’s when the movie really physically comes alive, as opposed to just story-wise being alive, and you can start seeing it. And then, in the animation, you finally get to see the acting. You cut the whole performance without seeing the actor’s face, essentially.

What do you love about what Tina Fey brings to and adds to a character like 22? How did you find the experience of working with her on the short?

NOLTING: I love the fact that she’s a writer and a producer and an actor. We had this experience with Amy Poehler on Inside Out. In both cases, with Joy and 22, just by definition, they weren’t that appealing. We had a really hard time making them appealing, until we brought on Tina and she brought something to it. She brought that extra layer of appeal, and also with her helping with the writing on the fly, she made it more real.

22 vs. Earth is available to stream at Disney+ on April 30th.

