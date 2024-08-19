The Big Picture Claudia Doumit joins the cast of the techno-thriller SOULM8TE set in the M3GAN universe.

SOULM8TE follows the story of a man who buys a mechanoid companion, leading to erotic mechanical mayhem.

Kate Dolan will direct SOULM8TE, co-written by Rafael Jordan, based on a story by James Wan and Ingrid Bisu.

The upcoming techno-thriller SOULM8TE just added another cast member. The Boys star Claudia Doumit will star in the upcoming film, which is set in the same universe as Blumhouse's runaway robo-hit M3GAN. Deadline reports that Doumit's role is being kept under wraps for now.

While M3GAN is centered around a terrifying, child-sized android, SOULM8TE will occupy a more adult dimension. The titular mechanoid (Evil Dead Rise's Lily Sullivan) is purchased by a lonely man (Fargo's David Rysdahl) desperate for a companion after the death of his wife. She's initially little more than a sex doll, but he attempts to make her more sentient - and as one can guess from the fact that this is a Blumhouse movie, mechanical mayhem of an erotic nature soon ensues. It's the latest spinoff from the original film, which became a sleeper hit in early 2023, making $181 million USD worldwide on a $12 million budget. There's also a sequel in the works: M3GAN 2.0 will reunite the surviving characters from the original film, and is slated to be released on June 27, 2025.

Who Is Claudia Doumit?

Close

Australian actor Claudia Doumit made her screen debut on the TV comedy The Hamster Wheel. Relocating to the United States, she had small roles in episodes of New Girl, Mike and Molly, and Scandal before landing a lead role on the NBC science fiction series Timeless. There, she played Jiya Marri, a computer programmer on a team that attempts to stop a time-travelling terrorist from altering history. The series attracted a cult following, but was canceled after two seasons. She subsequently landed the prominent role of Victoria "Vic" Neuman, the crusading Vice President of the United States who is hiding a deep, dark secret on Amazon's The Boys. She also played the character in an episode of the spinoff series Gen V. She has also appeared in the films Anything, Dude, and Where'd You Go Bernadette, and plays the lead character Farah Karim in the video game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and its multitude of spinoffs.

Kate Dolan (You Are Not My Mother) will direct SOULM8TE. She co-wrote the script with Rafael Jordan; it is based on a story by Jordan, James Wan, and Ingrid Bisu. Wan and Jason Blum will produce, with Michael Clear and Judson Scott of Wan’s Atomic Monster executive producing alongside Bisu.

SOULM8TE has yet to set a release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.