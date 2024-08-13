The Big Picture David Rysdahl joins Lily Sullivan in the new Blumhouse horror film SOULM8TE.

SOULM8TE has found a brand new cast member to join Lily Sullivan in the upcoming horror film. Deadline reported that Oppenheimer star, David Rysdahl, has been to the small list of names, involved in the Blumhouse project. Set in the same universe as M3GAN, this upcoming feature promises a new "technological twist" in the AI-Robot doll horror genre.

So far, the plot of SOULM8TE is about a man whose wife recently passed away and purchases an android to help with his grief, but inadvertently turns it into a deadly machine. It was reported that Rysdahl will play the man in question, who will acquire the AI android, portrayed by Sullivan. As of writing, only two names are attached to the project and it will be directed by Kate Dolan.

M3GAN was a box office success following its release in January 2023. The film generated over $181 million worldwide and received a certified fresh critics score of 93 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, as well as an average audience score of 78 percent. The film was also a viral hit on social media, due to one of the scenes in the trailer going viral, which led to a dance trend on TikTok. Due to this, not only was a spin-off announced, but also a sequel that's scheduled to come out in 2025.

SOULM8TE was first announced back in June 2024 and it's currently in its pre-production stage. The film is being produced by both Blumhouse and Atomic Monster and the script's original draft was written by Rafael Jordan, and was later rewritten by Dolan, James Wan, and Ingrid Bisu.

Who is David Rysdahl?

Rysdahl is an American actor who started his acting career in 2008. After starring in multiple shorts, the actor landed a role in the 2015 film, That's Not Us, which premiered at the Frameline Film Festival. Since then, Rysdahl has appeared in a handful of projects, including Black Mirror, Oppenheimer, and most recently, Fargo. He is also set to appear in a handful of projects, including the Alien Hulu series, The Luckiest Man in America, The Way the Crow Flies, and an upcoming short film called Vow.