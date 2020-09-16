Exclusive: ‘Soulmates’ Clip Offers Look at AMC’s Sci-Fi Show ‘Before and After the Test’

Soulmates, a new anthology series centered around a new science that unequivocally tells you who your soulmate is, is set to premiere on Monday, Oct. 5, and AMC has shared with us an exclusive clip that takes a look at life before and after “the test,” so to speak, and how the results impact a myriad of relationships.​

Brett Goldstein, who plays the surly team captain on Apple’s Ted Lasso, actually co-created this sci-fi series with co-writer Will Bridges (Black Mirror), and I call it sci-fu because, obviously, no such test exists. That’s the thing about love. Its undefinable qualities are what make it so special.

The series boasts a solid cast including Sarah Snook (Succession) & Kingsley Ben-Adir (The OA), David Costabile (Billions) & Sonya Cassidy (Lodge 49), Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things) & Malin Akerman (Billions), Bill Skarsgård (It) & Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Candyman), Shamier Anderson (Goliath) & Laia Costa (Victoria), and Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad) & JJ Feild (Turn).

Soulmates is AMC’s first-ever episodic anthology series, and it consists of six hour-long episodes, the first of which pairs Snook with Ben-Adir, and so on and so forth as indicated by the ampersands above, though in some cases, there may very well be room for one more. I dig the hook of this series, if only because I feel like everyone is out there searching for their soulmates, so the premise is instantly relatable.

The question is, if such a test did exist, would you take it? What if the results came back and it turned out that your soulmate isn't the person you're dating, or perhaps even your own spouse? And why are people so eager to find their soulmates, if they can be perfectly happy being with someone else? Are we born with our soulmates, or do they develop over time? We'll see how the series grapples with these kinds of heady concepts, but for now, check out the exclusive clip below and let me know in the comments section which episode you're looking forward to the most.