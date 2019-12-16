‘Joker,’ ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Lead Sound Editors’ Golden Reel Noms

0

The Motion Picture Sound Editors Golden Reel Awards has honored Joker and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with the most feature nominations, signaling guild support that may point toward Oscar nominations for both films.

Todd Phillips‘ crime drama and Quentin Tarantino‘s ode to the Hollywood of yore earned three nominations apiece, just ahead of Ford v Ferrari, Jojo Rabbit, Rocketman, Avengers: Endgame, and Disney’s Frozen 2.

Other nominated films include The Lion King, which will compete in the animated feature category against its studio compadre Frozen 2, Pixar’s Toy Story 4, DreamWorks Animation’s How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, Blue Sky’s Abominable, LAIKA’s Missing Link, Sony Pictures Animation‘s Spies in Disguise and GKIDS’ White Snake.

Elsewhere, Cats was nominated for Best Musical, while Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was nominated for effects/Foley, one of several feature categories along with dialogue/ADR and music underscore. David Acord and Matthew Wood of Skywalker Sound, who served as supervising sound editors on Rise of Skywalker, also picked up two nominations for The Mandalorian, and one for Star Wars: Resistance. It was a solid haul for the intergalactic franchise, which also earned noms for Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series and Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run.

On the TV side, Game of Thrones and Vikings led the way with three nominations apiece. The 67th Golden Reel Awards will be presented Jan. 19, and Marvel’s Victoria Alonso will be presented the Filmmaker Award at the ceremony.

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Music Underscore

Joker

Music Editors: Lena Glikson, Daniel Waldman

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Music Editor: Jim Schultz

JoJo Rabbit

Music Editor: Paul Apelgren

Dolemite Is My Name

Music Editor: Philip Tallman

Waves

Music Editors: Sally Boldt, Trey Edward Shults, and Johnnie Burn

Queen & Slim

Music Editor: Joseph S. DeBeasi

Ad Astra

Supervising Music Editor: Katrina Schiller, MPSE

Music Editor: Lena Glikson, Terry Wilson, Will Kaplan, Philip Tallman

Scoring Editor: Sam Zines, Rick Zeigler

Little Women

Scoring Editor: Xavier Faricolli

Music Editor: Suzana Peric

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Dialogue / ADR

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Supervising Sound Editor: Wylie Stateman, MPSE

Dialogue Editors: Lindsey Alvarez, Michael Hertlein, MPSE

ADR Editors: Leo Marcil, Zach Goheen

Joker

Supervising Sound Editor: Alan Robert Murray

Supervising ADR Editor: Kira Roessler, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Carmeron Steenhagen

Ford v Ferrari

Supervising Sound Editor: Donald Sylvester

Dialogue Editor: Polly McKinnon

Jojo Rabbit

Supervising Sound Editors: Ai-Ling Lee, Tobias Poppe

Supervising ADR Editor: Susan Dawes

Dialogue Editors: Helen Luttrell, David V. Butler

The Irishman

Supervising Sound Editors: Phil Stockton,MPSE, Eugene Gearty

ADR Editor: Marissa Littlefield

Dialogue Editor: Phil Stockton, MPSE

1917

Supervising Sound Editor: Oliver Tarney, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Rachael Tate, MPSE

Rocketman

Supervising Sound Editor: Danny Sheehan

Avengers: Endgame

Supervising Sound Editors: Daniel Laurie, Shannon Mills

Dialogue Editors: Jacob Riehle, Brad Semenoff

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Effects / Foley

Ford v Ferrari

Supervising Sound Editor: Donald Sylvester

Sound Designers: Jay Wilkenson, David Giammarco

Sound Effects Editor: Eric Norris, MPSE

Foley Editor: Anna MacKenzie

Joker

Supervising Sound Editor: Alan Robert Murray

Sound Designer: Tom Ozanich, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: John Joseph Thomas, Darren Maynard, MPSE Christian Wenger

Foley Editor: Michael Dressel, Willard Overstreet, Kevin R.W. Murray

Foley Artists: Dan O’Connell, John Cucci, MPSE

1917

Supervising Sound Editor: Oliver Tarney, MPSE

Sound Designers: Michael Fentum, James Harrison

Foley Editor: Hugo Adams

Foley Artists: Sue Harding, Andrea King

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Supervising Sound Editor: Wylie Stateman, MPSE

Sound Designer: Harry Cohen, MPSE, Sylvain Lasseur

Foley Artists: Rick Owens, MPSE, Gary Hecker, MPSE, Kyle Rochlin

Avengers: Endgame

Supervising Sound Editors: Shannon Mills, Daniel Laurie

Sound Designer: Nia Hansen, David Farmer, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Josh Gold, Samson Neslund, Steve Orlando

Foley Artists: John Roesch, MPSE, Shelley Roden, MPSE, Dan O’Connell, John Cucci, MPSE

Foley Editor: Christopher Flick, Jim Likowski

John Wick 3

Supervising Sound Editor: Mark Stoeckinger, MPSE

Sound Designers: Alan Rankin, Martyn Zub, MPSE, Luke Gibleon

Foley Artists: Dan O’Connell, John Cucci, MPSE

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Supervising Sound Editors: David Acord, Matthew Wood

Sound Designer: David Acord

Sound Effects Editors: Addison Teague, Justin Doyle, Coya Elliott, Steve Slanec

Foley Editors: Richard Gould, Dee Selby

Foley Artists: Ronni Brown, Margie O’Malley

A Hidden Life

Supervising Sound Editor: Brad Engleking

Sound Effects Editors: Robert Kellough, MPSE David Forshee

Foley Artists: Dusty Albertz, Bastien Benkhelil

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Musical

Rocketman

Music Editors: Andy Patterson, Cecile Tournesac

Frozen II

Supervising Music Editor: Earl Ghaffari

Music Editors: Fernand Bos, Kendall Demarest

Judy

Music Editor: Paul John Chandler

Cats

Supervising Music Editor: John Warhurst, Nina Harstone

Music Editors: Victor Chaga, Cecile Tournesac, James Shirley

Western Stars

Music Editor: Brandon Duncan

Echo in the Canyon

Music Editor: Robby Stambler, MPSE

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story By Martin Scorsese

Music Editor: John M. Davis