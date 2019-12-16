‘Joker,’ ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Lead Sound Editors’ Golden Reel Noms

The Motion Picture Sound Editors Golden Reel Awards has honored Joker and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with the most feature nominations, signaling guild support that may point toward Oscar nominations for both films.
Todd Phillips‘ crime drama and Quentin Tarantino‘s ode to the Hollywood of yore earned three nominations apiece, just ahead of Ford v Ferrari, Jojo Rabbit, Rocketman, Avengers: Endgame, and Disney’s Frozen 2.
Other nominated films include The Lion King, which will compete in the animated feature category against its studio compadre Frozen 2, Pixar’s Toy Story 4, DreamWorks Animation’s How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, Blue Sky’s Abominable, LAIKA’s Missing Link, Sony Pictures Animation‘s Spies in Disguise and GKIDS’ White Snake.
Elsewhere, Cats was nominated for Best Musical, while Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was nominated for effects/Foley, one of several feature categories along with dialogue/ADR and music underscore. David Acord and Matthew Wood of Skywalker Sound, who served as supervising sound editors on Rise of Skywalker, also picked up two nominations for The Mandalorian, and one for Star Wars: Resistance. It was a solid haul for the intergalactic franchise, which also earned noms for Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series and Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run.
On the TV side, Game of Thrones and Vikings led the way with three nominations apiece. The 67th Golden Reel Awards will be presented Jan. 19, and Marvel’s Victoria Alonso will be presented the Filmmaker Award at the ceremony.
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Music Underscore
Joker
Music Editors: Lena Glikson, Daniel Waldman
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Music Editor: Jim Schultz
JoJo Rabbit
Music Editor: Paul Apelgren
Dolemite Is My Name
Music Editor: Philip Tallman
Waves
Music Editors: Sally Boldt, Trey Edward Shults, and Johnnie Burn
Queen & Slim
Music Editor: Joseph S. DeBeasi
Ad Astra
Supervising Music Editor: Katrina Schiller, MPSE
Music Editor: Lena Glikson, Terry Wilson, Will Kaplan, Philip Tallman
Scoring Editor: Sam Zines, Rick Zeigler
Little Women
Scoring Editor: Xavier Faricolli
Music Editor: Suzana Peric
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Dialogue / ADR
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Supervising Sound Editor: Wylie Stateman, MPSE
Dialogue Editors: Lindsey Alvarez, Michael Hertlein, MPSE
ADR Editors: Leo Marcil, Zach Goheen
Joker
Supervising Sound Editor: Alan Robert Murray
Supervising ADR Editor: Kira Roessler, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Carmeron Steenhagen
Ford v Ferrari
Supervising Sound Editor: Donald Sylvester
Dialogue Editor: Polly McKinnon
Jojo Rabbit
Supervising Sound Editors: Ai-Ling Lee, Tobias Poppe
Supervising ADR Editor: Susan Dawes
Dialogue Editors: Helen Luttrell, David V. Butler
The Irishman
Supervising Sound Editors: Phil Stockton,MPSE, Eugene Gearty
ADR Editor: Marissa Littlefield
Dialogue Editor: Phil Stockton, MPSE
1917
Supervising Sound Editor: Oliver Tarney, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Rachael Tate, MPSE
Rocketman
Supervising Sound Editor: Danny Sheehan
Avengers: Endgame
Supervising Sound Editors: Daniel Laurie, Shannon Mills
Dialogue Editors: Jacob Riehle, Brad Semenoff
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Effects / Foley
Ford v Ferrari
Supervising Sound Editor: Donald Sylvester
Sound Designers: Jay Wilkenson, David Giammarco
Sound Effects Editor: Eric Norris, MPSE
Foley Editor: Anna MacKenzie
Joker
Supervising Sound Editor: Alan Robert Murray
Sound Designer: Tom Ozanich, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: John Joseph Thomas, Darren Maynard, MPSE Christian Wenger
Foley Editor: Michael Dressel, Willard Overstreet, Kevin R.W. Murray
Foley Artists: Dan O’Connell, John Cucci, MPSE
1917
Supervising Sound Editor: Oliver Tarney, MPSE
Sound Designers: Michael Fentum, James Harrison
Foley Editor: Hugo Adams
Foley Artists: Sue Harding, Andrea King
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Supervising Sound Editor: Wylie Stateman, MPSE
Sound Designer: Harry Cohen, MPSE, Sylvain Lasseur
Foley Artists: Rick Owens, MPSE, Gary Hecker, MPSE, Kyle Rochlin
Avengers: Endgame
Supervising Sound Editors: Shannon Mills, Daniel Laurie
Sound Designer: Nia Hansen, David Farmer, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Josh Gold, Samson Neslund, Steve Orlando
Foley Artists: John Roesch, MPSE, Shelley Roden, MPSE, Dan O’Connell, John Cucci, MPSE
Foley Editor: Christopher Flick, Jim Likowski
John Wick 3
Supervising Sound Editor: Mark Stoeckinger, MPSE
Sound Designers: Alan Rankin, Martyn Zub, MPSE, Luke Gibleon
Foley Artists: Dan O’Connell, John Cucci, MPSE
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Supervising Sound Editors: David Acord, Matthew Wood
Sound Designer: David Acord
Sound Effects Editors: Addison Teague, Justin Doyle, Coya Elliott, Steve Slanec
Foley Editors: Richard Gould, Dee Selby
Foley Artists: Ronni Brown, Margie O’Malley
A Hidden Life
Supervising Sound Editor: Brad Engleking
Sound Effects Editors: Robert Kellough, MPSE David Forshee
Foley Artists: Dusty Albertz, Bastien Benkhelil
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Musical
Rocketman
Music Editors: Andy Patterson, Cecile Tournesac
Frozen II
Supervising Music Editor: Earl Ghaffari
Music Editors: Fernand Bos, Kendall Demarest
Judy
Music Editor: Paul John Chandler
Cats
Supervising Music Editor: John Warhurst, Nina Harstone
Music Editors: Victor Chaga, Cecile Tournesac, James Shirley
Western Stars
Music Editor: Brandon Duncan
Echo in the Canyon
Music Editor: Robby Stambler, MPSE
Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story By Martin Scorsese
Music Editor: John M. Davis