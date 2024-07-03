Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot is based on the true story of how the radical love of a small East Texas church transformed the lives of 77 difficult-to-place foster children. It offers a gripping look into the impossible job of the Department of Protective Services as they try to make the best decisions for children in need. Luckily, the actions of the town’s reverend inspire the rest of the congregation to adopt as well, and together they offer numerous children the loving home they deserve.

The movie is executive produced by Black Panther's Letitia Wright and is the latest release from Angel Studios, a company known for its inspirational, faith-driven content. It is a story that will tug on the heartstrings of anyone who has a child or has experienced a dysfunctional foster care system. Here is everything you need to know about when and where you can watch Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot.

Is 'Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot' Streaming?

Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot is not yet available to stream, and probably won’t be until it has finished its theatrical run. However, it is highly likely that it will eventually be available to stream via Angel Studios or another streaming service.

The majority of films from Angel Studios that got large theatrical releases have eventually made their way onto the company’s online platform. There have been also several Angel Studios movies that have made their way to Amazon's Prime Video service, which is certainly a possibility for Sound of Hope. Sometimes, it can even be watched for free. However, with no set streaming release date, if you want to watch the movie soon your best bet is to head to the theaters.

Is 'Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot' in Theaters?

Yes, the film will be released in theaters nationwide on Thursday, July 4, 2024. The release date is a fitting one that was surely intentional, as it is a film that celebrates children finding freedom from their difficult circumstances.

There has not yet been an announcement regarding an international release date for the film, so stay tuned for updates. Many projects from Angel Studios have received an international release following their domestic one, so it is likely that Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot will eventually premiere in other countries as well.

Find Showtimes for 'Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot'

You can visit the links below to find showtimes for Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot at a theater near you:

Watch the Trailer for 'Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot'

The trailer already has us reaching for the tissues. It starts with a chilling scene involving a child being triggered to the point of tears just by the sound of running water. His foster parents stand by, helplessly deciding what to do. It flashes back to the same child making a 911 call, begging the operator to help his mother who is being held at gunpoint by a man demanding his money.

After the reverend of the small Texas town of Possum Trot adopts two children who were rescued from their abusive homes by the Department of Protective Services, his actions inspire the others in the town to open their hearts and homes to other kids who need a place of love.

The official synopsis for Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot reads:

The fight for kids begins July 4. Inspired by the powerful true story, Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot, follows Donna and Reverend Martin as they ignite a fire in the hearts of their rural church to embrace kids in the foster system that nobody else would take. By doing the impossible–adopting 77 children–this East Texas community proved that, with real, determined love, the battle for America’s most vulnerable can be won.

Where Can You Watch Other Angel Studios Movies?

Angel Studios, a production company and film distributor, has found massive success in recent years with its inspirational content. While not strictly a faith-based media company, many of its projects have an undertone of religious ideas or social justice. Their unique crowdfunding method of financing projects means that they can make their mission-driven films without compromising with large studios. Here are some popular Angel Studios titles to check out while you wait for their next release.

'Cabrini'

You might not know that there is a patron saint of immigrants, but Italian-American nun Frances Xavier Cabrini truly earned this enduring title. In the late 1800s, she was forced to abandon her lifelong goal of establishing missions in China, instead coming to New York where more and more immigrants were arriving each day. Despite her noble efforts to open schools and orphanages for the children who have been brought to this foreign country, she faces opposition at every turn as a woman and an immigrant herself.

'After Death'

This documentary explores the concept of an afterlife from the perspective of New York Times bestselling authors, medical experts, scientists, and survivors of near-death experiences. They explore both the spiritual and scientific aspects of the afterlife and the essence of mortality. Because this was made by Angel Studios, it does take a religious perspective, but it is an interesting watch for anyone, regardless of faith, who wants to hear multiple perspectives on what happens after we leave this world.