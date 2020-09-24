‘Sound of Metal’ Trailer Shows Riz Ahmed Losing His Hearing in One of the Year’s Best Films

Amazon Studios has released the trailer for the upcoming drama Sound of Metal. The film stars Riz Ahmed as a rock drummer who is rapidly losing his hearing. Looking to maintain his relationship with his girlfriend (Olivia Cooke), he agrees to live with a deaf community to better understand and grapple with his hearing loss, but he struggles to accept how his world has changed.

If you’re watching this trailer, do not attempt to adjust your YouTube settings. The closed captions are purposeful and the film itself takes great care to put you in the mind of the deaf and hearing-impaired. The sound design is magnificent in this movie, and you get a glimpse of that in this trailer. But the whole movie really rests on Ahmed, who gives one of the year’s best performances as he wrestles with his encroaching hearing loss and how that affects his sense of identity. I caught the film last year at TIFF and thought it was one of the best movies at this year’s festival and based on what I’ve seen so far in 2020, it’s one of the best movies of this year. I’m so excited for everyone else to finally get a look at this excellent picture.

Check out the Sound of Metal trailer below. The film opens in select theaters on November 20th before arriving on Prime Video on December 4th.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s the official synopsis for Sound of Metal: