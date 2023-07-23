The Big Picture The Sound of Music is a beloved film, but it takes some liberties with the true story of the von Trapp family and their escape from the Nazis.

The movie portrays the von Trapps as a happy musical family, but in reality, they had a more complicated and less glamorous life.

While the film's depiction of the family's escape is dramatic, the real story involved a journey to Italy, London, and eventually the United States.

"I can't seem to stop singing wherever I am." Julie Andrews' Fräulein Maria just couldn't resist making melodies. Whether it was on a mountain overlooking Salzburg or in a rowboat on the Salzach River, the pixie-haired songstress was the human phonograph of late 1930s Austria that simply couldn't be turned off, and moviegoers wanted the music to play on. Not only was The Sound of Music 1965's top grossing film, it earned 10 Academy Award nominations and won five statuettes, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress.

The Sound of Music is a holiday movie staple that's been airing annually on network television for 27 years, a love story set against the rise of the Nazi party that has captivated audiences for 58 years. But it's not just the "Do-Re-Mi"s and "Edelweiss"s that have enthralled viewers for decades. It's the story based on real events about a real singing family and their harrowing escape from the encroaching Third Reich that keeps fans coming back for repeat viewings. The true story of the von Trapps and The Sound of Music, however, isn't exactly as romantic or as dramatic as what's represented on celluloid in breathtaking Cinemascope.

How Accurate Is 'The Sound of Music'?

The Sound of Music is a film adaptation of the 1959 Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein Broadway musical of the same name, which itself is based on Maria von Trapp's memoir, The Story of the Trapp Family Singers, as well as a 1956 German film, The Trapp Family. That movie and the stage production romanticized the von Trapp family story and took rather liberal license with the factual narrative, as did director Robert Wise's award winning version. In both the Broadway play and 1965 movie, Maria (Andrews) is a rambunctious, rule-breaking "flibbertigibbet" (as the song "Maria" describes her) living in a convent, and according to Maria von Trapp herself, this depiction of her is accurate. "I was horrid, the worst you can imagine," Maria once said about her younger self.

In the movie, Maria is sent to the home of Baron Georg von Trapp (Christopher Plummer) to act as governess to the widower's seven children. In reality, however, Maria was sent by the convent on a 10-month assignment to be a tutor for one of the Baron's daughters who was recovering from a bout with scarlet fever. And on the subject of the children, the Baron did indeed have a brood of seven, but he and Maria had three more children of their own, so by the time the family fled Austria, there were 10 warblers making the journey. Finally, the children's names were changed for the film, and the eldest wasn't a 16-year-old girl named Liesl at all, but rather a young man in his 20s named Rupert. So much for that puppy love subplot between Liesl (Charmian Carr) and Nazi-in-training Rolfe (Daniel Truhitte), which was completely fictionalized for the screen. Although film critic Pauline Kael, remembered for her scathing review of the movie, asked, "Wasn't there perhaps one little von Trapp who didn't want to sing his head off, or who screamed that he wouldn't act out little glockenspiel routines for Papa's party guests, or who got nervous and threw up if he had to get on a stage?" it seems that all of the Baron's offspring really were musically inclined and quite glad to participate in the family's act, so the film's depiction of the von Trapps as one big happy choral jamboree does appear to be authentic.

One aspect of the movie the real von Trapp children took issue with, however, was its characterization of their father as a cold, authoritarian parent who raised his kids as if they were military school charges. Agathe von Trapp, in her book, Memories Before and After the Sound of Music, noted that "the Captain was portrayed as stern, distant, and unyielding. In reality the Captain, our father, was gentle, kind, and sensitive.” Indeed, Baron von Trapp summoned his children using a whistle, but that was because it was the easiest way to round up 10 kids in a sprawling 22-room estate, not because he expected the little ones to fall in formation when they heard the sound ring out.

Did 'The Sound of Music's Love Triangle Happen in Real Life?

And what about the love triangle between the Baron, Maria, and the evil Baroness (Eleanor Parker)? The character of the cold woman intent on snagging the wealthy father is based on a person named Princess Yvonne. According to Maria, Princess Yvonne wanted to ship the crooning kids off to boarding school as soon as she married the Baron, so Parker's portrayal as the less-than-maternal mother figure in the von Trapp children's lives in The Sound of Music appears to be spot-on. As far as a true rivalry between the women for the Baron's affections, though, well, that's open to debate. It wasn't exactly love at first sight for Maria, who wanted the Baron to hurry up and marry the princess so Maria could get the heck out of that house and back to the convent. The real Maria did leave the Baron's home when Princess Yvonne informed her that the Baron was in love with her, not because she herself was enamored of him, but because she didn't want to interfere in the couple's planned nuptials.

While Baron von Trapp may have been infatuated with the young woman from the convent, according to Maria, she only agreed to marry the Baron because he wanted her to become a second mother to the children.“God must have made him word it that way," she said, "because if he had only asked me to marry him I might not have said yes.” And while the real Maria and Baron von Trapp never had that fate-sealing Laendler dance in the courtyard, the real Princess Yvonne also didn't quietly bow out of the situation, either, as the film implies. Apparently, the princess was scorned enough by the Baron's rejection that she started a rumor he had gotten Maria pregnant out of wedlock, a juicy little morsel that never made its way into the movie, but that would have certainly made for a fun and tawdry little scenario in an otherwise squeaky clean family musical.

How Did the von Trapp Family Actually Escape Nazi Germany?

While The Sound of Music played fast and loose with a number of aspects of the true von Trapp story, it took its greatest dramatic liberties with its representation of the family's escape from Nazi occupation. In the film, Baron von Trapp, refusing to accept an appointment under Hitler's command, plots a dangerously risky escape from Austria for his family during the Salzburg Music Festival. Performing the seemingly never-ending "So Long, Farewell" for the second time in the movie, each child sings their part of the tune, then skedaddles off the stage and disappears, but not before pausing to give mom and dad a forlorn, frightened look (which certainly wouldn't raise the suspicions of the dozens of Gestapo agents positioned all around the theater). Once the number is finished, the family steals away, finding temporary refuge at Maria's former convent. Thanks to the mischievous nuns who remove critical parts of the agents' pursuit vehicles, the family makes its final torturous nighttime escape from Austria, climbing over the Alps into Switzerland with nothing but the festival clothes on their backs.

The real story of the family's flight from the Nazi occupation is filled with far fewer nail-biting thrills. The von Trapps told friends and loved ones they were traveling to New York to perform, then boarded a train in broad daylight and went to Italy. From there, they traveled to London, then got on a ship and sailed to the United States. Although they faced some tense moments on Ellis Island, where they were detained for a time because they intended to stay in the U.S. longer than their six-month visas permitted, the family's exit from Austria was more like a routine overseas trip than a perilous covert operation. In the book, The Sound of Music Story by Tom Santopietro, Maria took issue with how the film showed the family scaling the Alps to get to Switzerland. Had they really done that, they would have ended up in Germany. “Don’t they know geography in Hollywood?" Maria groused. "Salzburg does not border on Switzerland!” It's also worth noting that Maria and Baron von Trapp had been married for eleven years before the rise of the Nazi party, but in The Sound of Music, the couple are shown returning from their honeymoon just as the unrest within the country is beginning to bubble up.

The von Trapps Weren't All that Wealthy

The Sound of Music takes a number of other liberties with the truth, including depicting the von Trapps as being resplendently rich. While it's true the family had a great deal of money at one time, the Baron had lost much of his wealth following the 1929 stock market crash, and this is why the von Trapps began performing as a singing group. They simply needed the cash. As their popularity grew, they were able to earn enough to live comfortably, but not in any way resembling the way the family in the movie did. The von Trapps ultimately ended up in Vermont and established a guest house that family members continue to run to this day, a much less glamorous, but nonetheless admirable, happy ending for the crooning family.

Would The Sound of Music have been as popular or had the staying power it has today if the true story of the von Trapps had been told? It's not likely, since it's always been difficult to get moviegoers to sit still and watch a movie about ordinary people living fairly ordinary lives for 120 minutes or longer. Audiences love to eat up a feel-good romantic drama, but they love it even more when it comes with a serving of international intrigue and suspense on the side. And that's why The Sound of Music endures to this day. It's the movie that took a small story and turned it into an epic experience with a soundtrack. It's almost a sure bet that audiences will never say "so long, farewell, auf Wiedersehen, goodbye" to this classic, even if it really is mostly the stuff of fantasy.