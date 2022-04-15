The Big Picture Time loop movies like Source Code must justify repetition with a compelling mystery or issue to solve for the characters.

Source Code smartly explains time loops with an experimental program, making it one of the best of its genre.

Jake Gyllenhaal shines in Source Code, a sci-fi noir with a unique tone that avoids Groundhog Day knockoff clichés.

Ever since Harold Ramis’s classic comedy Groundhog Day hit theaters in 1993, filmmakers have been inspired to ape the formula of a time loop movie. The premise is remarkably flexible, and there are many films that have adopted it for different genres. Edge of Tomorrow took things in a science fiction action direction, while the Happy Death Day films have used the concept to satirize clichés within the horror genre. In recent years, the action-thriller Boss Level, the romantic comedy Palm Springs, and the Netflix series Russian Doll have all utilized time loops in their own ways.

A great time loop movie needs to justify showing the same moments repeatedly. Part of the fun of the concept is getting to see the subtle differences that emerge, as the characters make different decisions. However, the characters must also be given a compelling issue to solve, or come to a realization before their loop concludes. Part of the beauty of Groundhog Day is the fact that the loop occurs with no explanation. However, Duncan Jones’ 2011 film Source Code actually explained time loops as a result of an experimental program. While this easily could have been a disastrous way to make the implausible seem realistic, Source Code is one of the smartest and strongest time loop movies ever.

What Is 'Source Code' About?

Source Code follows the U.S. Army pilot Colter Stevens (Jake Gyllenhaal), who was critically injured during a combat mission in the Middle East. Stevens is still reeling from his experience when he wakes up on a Metra train headed to Chicago. He now inhabits the body of Sean Fentress, a mild-mannered school teacher. Sean’s coworker Christina Warren (Michelle Monaghan) starts a conversation, and Stevens desperately tries to explain the situation. Before he has time to adjust to his new reality, the train explodes in a fiery collision with an intersecting vehicle.

Stevens wakes up again just as shocked, only to find himself still trapped in Sean’s body, in the same moment he was eight minutes earlier. He tries to find a way out each time as the cycle is repeated, but his fate remains the same. The trains crash into each other, and everyone is instantly killed. Eventually, he realizes that he’s part of a test designed to determine who the bomber was. These events have already happened; the law enforcement Captain Colleen Goodwin (Vera Farmiga) and Dr. Rutledge (Jeffrey Wright) have created an experimental program called “Source Code.”

The Source Code captured eight minutes of virtual reality footage before the actual train exploded. The authorities suspect that the crash is the first in a series of suspected bombings, and the only way to find the bomber is to look through the recordings. They need someone who can make active decisions to test out the different scenarios, and find clues before the bomber strikes again. After his wartime injury, Stevens’ consciousness was inserted within Source Code in Sean’s body.

'Source Code' Justifies Its Time Loop With a Compelling Mystery

It’s a compelling reason to see these events over and over again that gets past the initial confusion and exposition that is often featured in the early scenes in time travel movies. Stevens is informed of the parameters of his assignment after a few tries, and he’s given a reason to stay within the loop. Instead of trying to understand why he’s stuck in the loop in the first place, he is given a specific mystery to solve. It's a clever way to change the character’s motivation.

It’s also realistic that Stevens would want to help in this situation. He’s a soldier, and helping the authorities prevent the loss of life gives him a purpose. While initially, he cares about nothing more than finding the bomber, Stevens begins to understand the ramifications of the tragedy. He grows closer to Christina, and realizes that in a parallel universe, she and Sean may have been romantically involved. Stevens is now given a moral dilemma; he doesn’t want to solve the case and never see Christina again. Jones uses Stevens’ empathy for Sean to reveal all the regrets that he has. He uses Stevens’ phone to call his own father and make amends.

However, Stevens is in more than just a one-time crunch. He faces pressure from the authorities to solve the bombing quickly, as another attack is imminent. This forces him to make a pivotal decision; does he want to survive, and whose life does he want to live? Jones retains the ambiguity of the genre with his ending. He shows Stevens living out Sean’s final moments after saving the train. Stevens and Christina take a romantic stroll throughout the city. Does his consciousness permanently rest in Sean’s memories? It remains unclear, but either way, it’s a beautiful ending.

Although many time loop films play out like cheap Groundhog Day knockoffs, Source Code succeeds as a great sci-fi noir with a completely different tone. It was an impressive second feature from Jones following his amazing directorial debut Moon, and it features some of Gyllenhaal’s most dynamic work. Ironically, a premise that centers on repetition has continued to provide a great source of originality.

